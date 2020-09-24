The Criterion Channel just went ahead and programmed your Halloween movie marathon for you. In October, the streaming service is offering a lineup of great horror movies from the 1970s, including The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, The Hills Have Eyes, Don’t Look Now, Deathdream, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, and more. Check out the full lineup below, and start planning your horror marathon accordingly.

It’s always a good time to watch horror movies. But there’s something extra special about doubling-down on horror watching in the month of October, all in the name of celebrating Halloween. And if you’re on the lookout for suggestions on what to watch, the Criterion Channel has you covered this year.

The 1970s were a big decade for horror. America was dealing with the end of the turbulent 1960s and still in the midst of the Veitnam War, and good horror movies always reflect their respective eras. As the Criterion Channel explains, the horror of the ’70s “responded to the decade’s heightened political anxieties and Vietnam War–era sense of disillusionment by pushing the genre’s psychological intensity and visceral violence to shocking new heights.”

On October 4, the following films will find their way onto The Criterion Channel:

Trog, Freddie Francis, 1970

The Vampire Lovers, Roy Ward Baker, 1970

Daughters of Darkness, Harry Kümel, 1971

Let’s Scare Jessica to Death, John D. Hancock, 1971

The Nightcomers, Michael Winner, 1971

Dracula A.D. 1972, Alan Gibson, 1972

Images, Robert Altman, 1972

Death Line, Gary Sherman, 1972

Season of the Witch, George A. Romero, 1972

The Crazies, George A. Romero, 1973

Don’t Look Now, Nicolas Roeg, 1973

Ganja & Hess, Bill Gunn, 1973

Sisters, Brian De Palma, 1973

Theater of Blood, Douglas Hickox, 1973

The Wicker Man, Robin Hardy, 1973

Black Christmas, Bob Clark, 1974

Deathdream, Bob Clark, 1974

It’s Alive, Larry Cohen, 1974

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Tobe Hooper, 1974

Shivers, David Cronenberg, 1975

The Witch Who Came from the Sea, Matt Cimber, 1976

The Hills Have Eyes, Wes Craven, 1977

Rabid, David Cronenberg, 1977

Coma, Michael Crichton, 1978

Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Philip Kaufman, 1978

Long Weekend, Colin Eggleston, 1978

The Brood, David Cronenberg, 1979

The Driller Killer, Abel Ferrara, 1979

There’s a lot to get excited about here. I’m particularly excited to catch up on films I’ve not managed to see yet, like The Witch Who Came from the Sea and the Michael Crichton-directed Coma. While I can’t attest to all of these movies being good, I will say that the majority of them are definitely worth watching. I’d particularly recommend Don’t Look Now, The Crazies, The Driller Killer, Sisters, and, of course, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

If ’70s horror isn’t your thing, Criterion is also adding horror movies from other eras to their streaming service as well. Here’s the lineup of what you can expect to find there in October. Or you could just watch Hubie Halloween on Netflix. Whatever floats your boat.