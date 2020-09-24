The Criterion Channel just went ahead and programmed your Halloween movie marathon for you. In October, the streaming service is offering a lineup of great horror movies from the 1970s, including The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, The Hills Have Eyes, Don’t Look Now, Deathdream, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, and more. Check out the full lineup below, and start planning your horror marathon accordingly.
It’s always a good time to watch horror movies. But there’s something extra special about doubling-down on horror watching in the month of October, all in the name of celebrating Halloween. And if you’re on the lookout for suggestions on what to watch, the Criterion Channel has you covered this year.
The 1970s were a big decade for horror. America was dealing with the end of the turbulent 1960s and still in the midst of the Veitnam War, and good horror movies always reflect their respective eras. As the Criterion Channel explains, the horror of the ’70s “responded to the decade’s heightened political anxieties and Vietnam War–era sense of disillusionment by pushing the genre’s psychological intensity and visceral violence to shocking new heights.”
Let’s Scare Jessica to Death, John D. Hancock, 1971
Dracula A.D. 1972, Alan Gibson, 1972
Season of the Witch, George A. Romero, 1972
The Crazies, George A. Romero, 1973
There’s a lot to get excited about here. I’m particularly excited to catch up on films I’ve not managed to see yet, like The Witch Who Came from the Sea and the Michael Crichton-directed Coma. While I can’t attest to all of these movies being good, I will say that the majority of them are definitely worth watching. I’d particularly recommend Don’t Look Now, The Crazies, The Driller Killer, Sisters, and, of course, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.
If ’70s horror isn’t your thing, Criterion is also adding horror movies from other eras to their streaming service as well. Here’s the lineup of what you can expect to find there in October. Or you could just watch Hubie Halloween on Netflix. Whatever floats your boat.
