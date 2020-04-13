The Criterion Collection just made a surprise announcement that’s bound to excite a lot of people: a Bruce Lee box set. Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits features five of Lee’s iconic films, and comes packed with special features – including alternate versions of the films, interviews, documentaries, and more. The Criterion Bruce Lee box set arrives in July.

We couldn’t be more excited to announce BRUCE LEE: HIS GREATEST HITS, our tribute to the life & work of the iconic Bruce Lee with 5 dazzling, action-packed kung-fu landmarks starring the international martial-arts legend! Entering the collection on 7/14! https://t.co/KDLBkHhSSR pic.twitter.com/k5uIvywwRn — Criterion Collection (@Criterion) April 13, 2020

On July 14, Bruce Lee enters the Criterion Collection with Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits. The box set comes with five of Lee’s films, as well as “alternate versions of the films, interviews with Lee’s collaborators and admirers, documentaries about his life and philosophies, commentaries, promotional materials, and so much more.” Those films are The Big Boss, Fist of Fury, Game of Death, The Way of the Dragon, and Enter the Dragon.

Here’s where I confess I’ve only see Enter the Dragon among these titles, so I’m excited to get my hands on this box set to check out all the rest. Here are the full special features for the release:

4K digital restorations of The Big Boss, Fist of Fury, Game of Death, and The Way of the Dragon, with uncompressed original monaural soundtracks

New 2K digital restoration of the rarely-seen 99-minute 1973 theatrical version of Enter the Dragon, with uncompressed original monaural soundtrack

2K digital restoration of the 102-minute “special-edition” version of Enter the Dragon

Alternate audio soundtracks for the films, including original English-dubbed tracks and a 5.1 surround soundtrack for the special-edition version of Enter the Dragon

Six audio commentaries: on The Big Boss by Bruce Lee expert Brandon Bentley; on The Big Boss, Fist of Fury, Game of Death, and The Way of the Dragon by Hong Kong-film expert Mike Leeder; and on the special-edition version of Enter the Dragon by producer Paul Heller

High-definition presentation of Game of Death II, the 1981 sequel to Game of Death

Game of Death Redux, a new presentation of Lee’s original Game of Death footage, produced by Alan Canvan

New interviews on all five films with Lee biographer Matthew Polly

New interview with producer Andre Morgan about Golden Harvest, the company behind Hong Kong’s top martial-arts stars, including Lee

New program about English-language dubbing with voice performers Michael Kaye (the English-speaking voice of Lee’s Chen Zhen in Fist of Fury) and Vaughan Savidge

New interview with author Grady Hendrix about the “Bruceploitation” subgenre that followed Lee’s death, and a selection of Bruceploitation trailers

Blood and Steel, a 2004 documentary about the making of Enter the Dragon

Multiple programs and documentaries about Lee’s life and philosophies, including Bruce Lee: The Man and the Legend (1973) and Bruce Lee: In His Own Words (1998)

Interviews with Linda Lee Cadwell, Lee’s widow, and many of Lee’s collaborators and admirers, including actors Jon T. Benn, Riki Hashimoto, Nora Miao, Robert Wall, Yuen Wah, and Simon Yam and directors Clarence Fok, Sammo Hung, and Wong Jing

Promotional materials

New English subtitle translations and subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Jeff Chang