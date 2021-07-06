I didn’t know I needed to see Richard Dreyfuss go the Taken route until I watched the newly released trailer for Crime Story. Granted, I’m an easy mark for anything Dreyfuss. Jaws is my all-time favorite movie and the man has delivered dozens of bangers since. Who else can still quote What About Bob? word for word? I bet there’s a lot more of us out there than you might think.

Now he’s pulling a Liam Neeson and getting into the schlocky action game and I, for one, am here for it.

The unoriginally named Crime Story is about an ex-mob guy named Ben Myers who is done dirty by some thugs and exacts his revenge. The trailer hints at a team up of sorts with his daughter, played by Mira Sorvino. Let’s take a look.

Crime Story Trailer

Gotta say, Dreyfuss is looking good. The premise is about as cookie-cutter as they come, but when you put an actor like Richard Dreyfuss in this role suddenly you have my interest. Maybe I’m alone on this one, but I don’t want to meet the person who doesn’t want to see Hooper all grown up and pissed off, to be perfectly honest.

The movie could be complete trash. It probably is! It’s a well-worn plot, extremely common in this genre, but I wanna go down to the theater and watch this movie when it comes out. I just want to be sure. You want to be sure. We all want to be sure.

Jaws paraphrasing aside, it’s really nice to see Dreyfuss back and engaged in a leading part. He’s popped up in a few things in recent years, the most memorable for me being his take on the title character in Madoff, but he shows here that he’s really committed to this thing and that’s sometimes all that’s needed to elevate a genre film.

I half expected to see him sleepwalk through this trailer when I first heard this movie existed, but my man did not go down the Bruce Willis path. He spits some fire here and if the trailer isn’t being deceptive and we do eventually get a father/daughter team-up revenge movie with Dreyfuss and Sorvino then I’m all in.

Make fun of me all you want. I told you right at the top of this article that I’m a very easy mark for a good Richard Dreyfuss movie, so don’t take my opinion as gospel… but I think this one looks rad as hell.

Crime Story arrives in theater, on digital and On Demand August 13, 2021.