One of my most anticipated new shows of 2019 is Creepshow, a Shudder series based on the classic George Romero/Stephen King horror anthology film. We previously reported that the new show, which is being spearheaded by make-up artist and filmmaker Greg Nicotero, would feature an adaptation of Stephen King’s Survivor Type, a disgusting story in which a shipwrecked man starts eating his own body parts to survive. Now, as the show kicks off production, we have a full look at the list of the stories being used.

By the Silvery Waters of Lake Champlain by Joe Hill ( NOS4A2 )

) House of the Head by Josh Malerman ( Bird Box )

) The Companion by Joe Lansdale ( The Bottoms )

) The Man in the Suitcase by Christopher Buehlman ( The Lesser Dead )

) All Hallows Eve by Bruce Jones ( The Hitchhiker )

) Night of the Paw by John Esposito ( The Walking Dead: Webisodes )

) Bad Wolf Down by Rob Schrab (Monster House)

Here are the synopses I was able to find for some of the stories.

By the Silvery Waters of Lake Champlain

Little Gail London and her friend Joel Quarrel are out on a cold and lonely morning at the end of summer, when they make the find of the century: a dead plesiosaur, the size of a two-ton truck, washed up on the sand. With the fog swirling about them, they make their plans, fight to defend their discovery, and face for the first time the enormity of mortality itself… all unaware of what else might be out there in the silver water of Lake Champlain.

House of the Head

Young Elvie May witnesses a murder/haunting in the elaborate doll house in her bedroom. She worries greatly for the figurines within. And while the haunting never spills out into her house, never touches her actual family, the macabre drama her toys are involved in will scar her for life.

The Companion

13-year-old Harold decides to explore the long-abandoned farm of the late Raymond Brenner, and finds that he’s got a new Companion: a murderous, indestructible scarecrow.

The Man in the Suitcase

19-year-old Justin brings home the wrong suitcase from the airport, and inside the suitcase is a Man with a terrible problem.

Bad Wolf Down

A group of World War II American soldiers, pinned down by a Nazi unit, resort to unholy and supernatural means to avoid capture, torture and death.

I was unable to find synopses for All Hallows Eve or Night of the Paw, so you’ll just have to use your imagination for those. It’s also worth noting the synopses above are for the original short stories, and things might change in the page-to-screen adaptations.

Directors for the Creepshow series include David Bruckner, Roxanne Benjamin (Southbound), Rob Schrab (Ghosted), and John Harrison (first assistant director on the original Creepshow movie).

“This fall we will be ‘opening the coffin’ and unleashing upon the world our demented and ghastly stories, crafted by the best in business,” said Nicotero. Can’t wait.