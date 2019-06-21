Shudder has decided to let the monster out of the crate and reveal their full episode line-up for Creepshow, the new TV series inspired by the George Romero/Stephen King classic. Descriptions of every episode are now available, along with some casting news which includes new cast members Jeffrey Combs, Kid Cudi and more.

Say hello to the newest Creepshow TV series cast members: Grammy winners Kid Cudi (Scott Mescudi) and Big Boi (Antwan Patton), along with Jeffrey Combs (Star Trek, Re-Animator), Bruce Davison (Longtime Companion, X-Men) and DJ Qualls (The Man in the High Castle, Supernatural). They join previous casting additions Adrienne Barbeau, Giancarlo Esposito, David Arquette, Tobin Bell, Tricia Helfer and Dana Gould in the upcoming Shudder TV series.

While a premiere date has yet to be announced, we now have official details on every episode, which you can see below. These twelve stories will unfold across six episodes, with two stories per episode.

All Hallows Eve

Written by: Bruce Jones

Directed by: John Harrison

Even then they’re a little too old, this group of friends still want to trick-or-treat but getting candy isn’t all they are looking for.

Bad Wolf Down

Written by: Rob Schrab

Directed by: Rob Schrab

A group of American soldiers, trapped behind enemy lines during World War II, finds an unconventional way to even the odds.

By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain

Story by: Joe Hill, adapted by Jason Ciaramella

Directed by: Tom Savini

Her dad died looking for the monster living at the bottom of Lake Champlain, and now, will she?

The Companion

Story by: Joe R. Lansdale, Kasey Lansdale & Keith Lansdale, adapted by Matt Venne

Directed by: Dave Bruckner (The Ritual)

A young boy, bullied by his older brother, sneaks into an abandoned farm that is protected by a supernatural force.

The Finger

Written by: David J. Schow (The Crow)

Directed by: Greg Nicotero

An unhappy man discovers a severed, inhuman appendage on the street and brings it home, where it grows into a loyal companion with some deadly quirks.

Gray Matter

Story by: Stephen King, adapted by Byron Willinger and Philip de Blasi

Directed by: Greg Nicotero

Doc and Chief, two old-timers in a small, dying town, brave a storm to check on Richie, an alcoholic single father, after encountering his terrified son at the local convenience store. The story, first published in 1973, is part of King’s best-selling 1978 collection, Night Shift.

The House of the Head

Written by: Josh Malerman (Bird Box)

Directed by: John Harrison

Evie’s discovers her new dollhouse might be haunted.

Lydia Layne’s Better Half

Story by: John Harrison & Greg Nicotero, adapted by John Harrison

Directed by: Roxanne Benjamin (Body at Brighton Rock)

A powerful woman denies a promotion to her protégée and lover but fails to anticipate the fallout.

The Man in the Suitcase

Written by: Christopher Buehlman

Directed by: Dave Bruckner (The Ritual)

A college student brings the wrong bag home from the airport only to find a pretzeled man trapped inside, afflicted by a strange condition that turns his pain into gold.

Night of the Paw

Written by: John Esposito

Directed by: John Harrison

A lonely mortician finds company in the ultimate ‘be careful what you wish for’ story.

Skincrawlers

Written by: Paul Dini & Stephen Langford

Directed by: Roxanne Benjamin (Body at Brighton Rock)

A man considers a miraculous new treatment for weight loss that turns out to have unexpected complications.

Times is Tough in Musky Holler

Written by: John Skipp and Dori Miller, based on their short story

Directed by: John Harrison

Leaders who once controlled a town through fear and intimidation get a taste of their own medicine.

All of these sound pretty damn cool, with “The Man in the Suitcase” being perhaps the strangest segment in the mix. Creepshow is one of the remaining pieces of 2019 entertainment that I just can’t wait for, and I hope we get to see photos and footage soon.