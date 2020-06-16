Creepshow hasn’t even finished shooting its second season yet, but the Shudder horror series based on George Romero’s 1982 movie is already creeping toward a season 3. Shudder, the horror-focused streaming service from AMC, has ordered a full set of Creepshow season 3 scripts, making it likely that a renewal is well on its way.

According to a new press release, a Creepshow season 3 renewal is basically in the bag. Shudder, AMC’s horror-centric streaming service, has already ordered a full set of season 3 scripts for Creepshow, even as season 2 is in the middle of filming. Creepshow season 2 began shooting in March in Atlanta, but had to be put on pause like many other Hollywood productions due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. But it seems like showrunner Greg Nicotero and the Creepshow creatives are using the down time to think ahead to season 3, which Shudder general manager Craig Engler seems enthusiastic about.

“Although season 2 is on pause while we wait until it’s safe to go into production, we wanted to use the time to start work on season 3 scripts to let Greg Nicotero and his amazing team get as far ahead as possible,” Engler said.

“Creepshow continues to be near and dear to my heart and having the opportunity to continue the legacy by developing season 3 gives me the chance to work with some of the best storytellers and artists in the business. The stories we have in the pipeline for season 2 are even more outrageous, more fun and capture the spirit of what George Romero and Stephen King started in the ‘80s,” added Nicotero.

Creepshow has proven to be a major success for Shudder, debuting in September 2019 to record numbers for the niche genre streaming service and earning raves for its fresh take on the classic 1982 American horror comedy anthology film directed by George A. Romero and written by Stephen King. The buzz was so big that AMC even wanted in on the action, premiering the freshman season on its cable network earlier this year, to more raves. The first season starred the likes David Arquette, Adrienne Barbeau, Tobin Bell, Big Boi, Jeffrey Combs, Kid Cudi, and Giancarlo Esposito and adapted classic creepy stories by King, Joe Hill, Joe R. Lansdale, and Josh Malerman.

While Shudder and AMC have not confirmed anything yet about a Creepshow season 3 renewal, the ordering of the scripts for the season shows that the service and the network are confident about continuing the horror anthology series. If all goes well, season 3 will likely jump into production soon after season 2 is finished.