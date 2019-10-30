‘Creepshow’ Season 2 Ordered by Shudder

It’s official: Shudder is ready to give you the creeps all over again with Creepshow season 2. The horror-based streaming service has ordered a second season of the anthology TV series based on the George A. Romero and Stephen King classic. The series proved to be a massive hit for Shudder, so it makes sense that they’d want even more. The first season finale airs tomorrow, on Halloween.

More than 50% of Shudder members watched at least one episode of Creepshow, and the show has also helped drive record growth for the streaming service. Those are the type of numbers that garner attention, which means it’s time to start getting excited about Creepshow season 2. The TV adaptation of the Romero/King classic hails from make-up artist and director Greg Nicotero, who serves as showrunner. The series is produced by Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment.

“For me, Creepshow has been a true labor of love,” said Nicotero. “To be able to pay tribute to George A. Romero’s visionary project and have the show so embraced by fans everywhere is humbling to this horror kid from Pittsburgh. I couldn’t be more pleased and look forward to continuing the series with more ghoulish delight.”

“Creepshow has met every expectation we had for Shudder’s first original scripted series and then some, with record numbers across the board,” added Shudder GM Craig Engler. “Greg Nicotero and his team delivered an amazing show that’s unlike anything else on TV and we’re thrilled and delighted to bring it back for another season.”

And Stan Spry, executive producer for the series and CEO of the Cartel, also added: “Working with Greg Nicotero and Shudder on Creepshow has been a dream come true. We’re thrilled to carry on the Creepshow legacy with season two.”

The first season featured a cast that included David Arquette (Scream franchise), Adrienne Barbeau (The Fog), Tobin Bell (Saw), Big Boi (Scream: The TV Series), Jeffrey Combs (Star Trek, Re-Animator), Kid Cudi (Drunk Parents), Bruce Davison (X-Men), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Dana Gould (Stan Against Evil), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica, Lucifer) and DJ Qualls (The Man in the High Castle, Supernatural), with adaptations of stories by Stephen King, Joe Hill, Joe R. Lansdale, Josh Malerman and more.

As a fan of the original Creepshow, Shudder, and all things spooky, I’m thrilled with this news. That said, I hope the success of the first season enables Shudder and company to shell out a little more money for season 2. While season 1 has been fun, the low-budget nature of the program has been glaringly obvious and almost distracting at times. I don’t expect this show to have a mega-budget, but a little extra scratch would go a long way.