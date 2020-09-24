If you’re jonesing for some new Creepshow and can’t wait until season 2, Shudder has you covered. An animated Creepshow Halloween special will air on the horror streaming service this October, bringing stories by Stephen King and son Joe Hill to life with the voice talents of Kiefer Sutherland and Joey King. Creepshow TV series creator Greg Nicotero directs.

Creepshow is coming back on October 26, just in time for Halloween, with an animated Halloween special. The special will adapt two stories – Stephen King’s Survivor Type and Joe Hill’s Twittering from the Circus of the Dead. In Survivor Type, Kiefer Sutherland voices “a man determined to stay alive alone on a deserted island no matter what the cost.” And in Twittering from the Circus of the Dead, Joey King is “a teen whose family road trip includes a visit to the gravest show on earth.” Greg Nicotero adapted Survivor Type, while Twittering was adapted by Melanie Dale.

At one point, Survivor Type was rumored to be a live-action segment of the first season of Creepshow, but that didn’t happen. It’s one of King’s most gruesome stories – it’s literally about a man cannibalizing himself to stay alive. And while I’m happy to see any sort of adaptation of it, I will admit that a part of me wishes we could’ve gotten a live-action version full of gruesome gore make-up effects. Oh well!

“Halloween wouldn’t be complete without Creepshow, so with the help of the father and son team of Stephen & Joe as well as a fantastic animated format, we get to continue the tradition and spirit of Halloween,” said Nicotero. Shudder General Manager Craig Engler added: “Although season 2, now in production, has been delayed due to Covid, Greg and his team were still able to pull off this fantastic special so everyone will be able to enjoy a little bit of Creepshow during Halloween season.”

The Creepshow Halloween special joins a big list of Halloween-tinged entertainment headed to Shudder in October. Here’s what else you can expect to see:

October 1

“THE PRICE OF FRIGHT”

THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER (Director: Roger Corman)

THE MASQUE OF THE RED DEATH (Director: Roger Corman)

THE TOMB OF LIGEIA (Director: Roger Corman)

THEATER OF BLOOD (Director: Douglas Hickox)

(Also available on Shudder Canada)

FROM BEYOND (Director: Stuart Gordon)

The Resonator, a powerful machine that can control the sixth sense, has killed its creator and sent his associate into an insane asylum. But when a psychiatrist becomes determined to continue the experiment, she unwittingly opens the door to a hostile parallel universe. Starring Barbara Crampton, Carolyn Purdee-Gordon, Jeffrey Combs, Ken Foree, Ted Sorel (Also available on Shudder Canada)

THE GHOUL LOG (see above for details)

HOUSE OF 1000 CORPSES (Director: Rob Zombie)

This gore fest follows two young couples on their quest to find the truth about a mythical character known only as “Dr. Satan.” Set in rural Texas in the 1970s, the group gets more than they bargained for when they find themselves stranded in an all-too-realistic house of horrors. The introduction to Zombie’s now-cult Firefly clan, the director’s debut remains a vicious funhouse imbued with the savage quality of 70s terror. Starring Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon, Karen Black, Rainn Wilson (Also available on Shudder Canada)

SCARE ME

October 5

THE DEEPER YOU DIG (Directors: Toby Poser, John Adams)

14-year old Echo and her mother Ivy, a tarot card reader, live a quiet life in a rural area. When reclusive Kurt moves down the road to restore an abandoned farmhouse, an accident leads to Echo’s murder, and suddenly three lives collide in mysterious and wicked ways. Starring John Adams, Toby Poser, Zelda Adams

THE MONSTER CLUB (Director: Roy Ward Baker) — Part of “The Price of Fright” Collection

A vampire invites a horror writer to a very exclusive gathering to share tales of the macabre, each adapted from stories by R. Chetwynd-Hayes. Starring Vincent Price, John Carradine, Donald Pleasence, Barbara Kellerman

WNUF HALLOWEEN SPECIAL (Director: Chris LaMartina)

In 1987, a TV news team tried to contact spirits in a haunted house. But something went wrong. Three decades later, the recording of this spooky special has finally surfaced and viewers can now see what really went on that fateful night – complete with commercials! Think Grindhouse meets Paranormal Activity and you’ll know what to expect from this hilarious parody of found footage horror. Starring Paul Fahrenkopf, Aaron Henkin, Nicolette le Faye (Also available on Shudder Canada and Shudder UK)

October 8

THE CLEANSING HOUR

October 12

MOHAWK (Director: Ted Geoghegan)

After a member of her tribe sets an American soldiers’ camp ablaze, a young female Mohawk finds herself pursued by a ruthless band of renegades bent on revenge. Fleeing deep into the woods, Mohawk youths Oak and Calvin confront the bloodthirsty Colonel Holt and his soldiers. As the Americans seem to close in from all sides, the trio must summon every resource, both real and supernatural, as the brutal attack escalates. Starring Kaniehtiio Horn, Ezra Buzzington, Eamon Farren (Also available on Shudder ANZ)

October 15

THE MORTUARY COLLECTION (see above for details)

October 19

SLEEP TIGHT (Director: Jaume Balagueró)

A deranged doorman becomes obsessed with making a woman’s life pure and utter hell. Acclaimed director Jaume Balagueró (the REC series) serves up an unnerving tale of obsession and torment that delivers nonstop thrills right up to its shocking conclusion. Starring Luis Tosar, Marta Etura, Alberto San Juan (Also available on Shudder Canada)

THEM (ILS) (Director: David Moreau)

A group of hooded strangers stalk a couple in this French horror film par excellance. Critically acclaimed upon its release, Them—along with films like High Tension, Inside, and Martyrs—hooked the rest of the world on gruesome Gallic gore-fests. Starring Olivia Bonamy, Michael Cohen, Adriana Mocca

October 22

32 MALASANA STREET

October 23

JOE BOB’S HALLOWEEN HIDEAWAY

October 26

THE CREEPSHOW HALLOWEEN SPECIAL

October 29

MAY THE DEVIL TAKE YOU TOO