Michael B. Jordan, the star of the Creed franchise, has officially been confirmed as the director of Creed 3 – something that has been rumored for months. The fresh news here is the Creed 3 release date: the boxing sequel will punch its way into theaters on Thanksgiving 2022.

Deadline reports that MGM has slotted Creed 3 for Thanksgiving 2022, and the studio finally provided official confirmation that Jordan will be getting behind the camera for his directing debut on the new movie. Keenan Coogler (Space Jam: A New Legacy) and Zach Baylin (the upcoming King Richard, which stars Will Smith as Venus and Serena Williams’ father) are writing the script, which is based on an outline by original Creed writer/director Ryan Coogler, who is returning to produce. Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad will be returning to reprise their roles, but there’s still no word about whether or not Sylvester Stallone will return to play Rocky Balboa one last time.

“Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right,” Michael B. Jordan said in a statement. “Creed III is that moment — a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the Greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment. This franchise and in particular the themes of Creed III are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake.”

I’m curious about the themes of this film and how they feel personal to Jordan, because everyone has been extremely tight-lipped about what this movie will actually be about. One assumes it involves Adonis Creed getting back in the ring again and juggling boxing with his family life…but what if Jordan goes for something unconventional and eschews the sports movie playbook here? Could a Creed movie work without a big fight at the end? Are the characters and the drama strong enough to support a whole movie and the expectations of the sports genre? I don’t know, but I would love to see Jordan take a big creative swing like that.

Let’s just hope this sequel doesn’t bring Mr. T back into the mix and have Adonis face off against his son this time.