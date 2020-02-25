Adonis Creed might be gearing up for another fight. Creed 3 is reported to be in the works, with Zach Baylin handling the script. Baylin wrote the upcoming King Richard, starring Will Smith as the father of Venus and Serena Williams. There are zero plot details for Creed 3 at the moment, and no director is attached yet. On top of all that, star Michael B. Jordan is a busy man, so there’s no word on just when this movie will see the light of day. But you can bet MGM wants to make it happen.

THR has the news on Creed 3, while adding that there are next to no details. The first Creed, released in 2015, was directed and co-written by Ryan Coogler. Michael B. Jordan played Adonis Creed, son of Rocky character Apollo Creed. In that first film, Adonis tracked down Rocky (Sylvester Stallone), and convinced the former champ to train him how to fight. The end result was a great movie, one that expanded on the Rocky legacy while forging its own path.

Creed II, directed by Steven Caple Jr., came in 2018, and it was…fine? The sequel felt like more of a Rocky sequel than a follow-up to Creed, as it brought back Dolph Lundgren as Ivan Drago, the man who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. I liked it, for the most part, but it felt like a step down after Creed. So is there room for a third movie? Probably! After all, there were six movies in the original Rocky franchise.

The question is: Where does the story go now? The problem with the Rocky series was that it eventually became too repetitive. It would be nice if Creed found a way to avoid that. For instance: Please stop bringing back Rocky characters. We don’t need Mr. T to show up as older Clubber Lang in Creed 3. I’d also love it if Ryan Coogler came back to direct, but that seems unlikely. And what about Stallone? Would he be back? The actor has a hard time letting go of his iconic characters, so I’d imagine he’d return – although I don’t know what else there is for Rocky to do in this storyline.

In any case, Baylin should have plenty of time to work things out. Jordan is an in-demand actor, and has an untitled David O. Russell film and Denzel Washington’s A Journal for Jordan both on the horizon, so there’s no indication at the moment of when he can fit a third Creed film into his schedule.