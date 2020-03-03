Blumhouse and Hulu’s Into the Dark is still plugging away, bringing you monthly holiday-themed horror. We’re in March now, which means it’s time for the St. Patrick’s Day-themed Crawlers. And nothing says “St. Patrick’s Day” like…uh…aliens, right? Because aliens are invading a small town in Crawlers, and it’s up to three friends to stop them. Watch the Crawlers trailer below.

Crawlers Trailer

I’ve tried again and again to give Into the Dark a shot. I love me some holiday-themed horror, so this should be my cup of tea. But more often than not, I end up being disappointed. Perhaps Crawlers will change that. Directed by Brandon Zuck and starring Jude Demorest, Pepi Sonuga, Giorgia Whigham, Olivia Liang, and Cameron Fuller, Crawlers is “set on Saint Patrick’s Day – a night of wild parties and drunken revelry – and follows three unlikely friends who band together to save a college town from a vicious horde of body-switching aliens.”

Let’s see what Matt Donato, who has been reviewing the Into the Dark series for /Film, has to say about this latest entry:

I’ve been an advocate for multiple Into The Dark segments right here on /Film, but when friends and followers confess they haven’t clicked “play” on a single entry yet, it’s hard to challenge their hesitation with something like Crawlers available. The idea of a horror anthology comprised completely of feature films, streamable at all times, should be a dream for genre lovers. Alas, titles like Crawlers don’t reach as far as viewers deserve. Lows are expected in any anthology that spans 90ish minutes altogether, but the downs are felt so much harder when every entry is 90ish minutes itself. Crawlers stings like a sonofagun in that regard.

Oh. Well then, uh, you could always watch something else, I guess. Or you can check out Crawlers when it hits Hulu on March 6.