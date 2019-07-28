Crash – the Crash about car crash sex, not the Crash about racism – is one of David Cronenberg‘s most fascinating films. A weird, kinky, cold glimpse into the lives of some very…different individuals, it’s the type of film that must be seen to be believed. And now audiences will have a chance to see it in a whole new way. An uncut, NC-17 Crash 4K restoration is headed to the Venice Film Festival – which means a 4K Blu-ray release is likely not far behind.

The Playlist reports that Recorded Picture Company and Turbine Media Group handled the restoration of 4K uncut NC-17 edition of the film, which will look for worldwide distribution after the festival. One can only hope that means a 4K Blu-ray release will follow.

“Strange to think that this movie needed restoration,” said Cronenberg, who supervised the restoration. “Seems like only yesterday that we were shooting it. Just emphasizes the fragility of our beautiful art form, but also its resilience. Wonderful to see it and hear it in its full glory after its loving resurrection by Turbine.”

“Delighted that this meticulous restoration, done by Turbine and supervised by David Cronenberg and Peter Suschitzky, will be available for people who loved the film and new audiences, and fans of David Cronenberg and J.G. Ballard,” added Recorded Picture Company’s Jeremy Thomas.

Crash “iss about the strange lure of the auto collision, provoking as it does the human fascination with death and the tendency to eroticize danger. Most motorists will slow down to stare at the scene of a collision; they may feel their pulses quickening and become aware of the fragility of their own bodies. The characters of Crash carry this awareness a step further, cherishing and nurturing it. For them, a car collision is a sexual turn-on, and a jolting life force they come to crave.” James Spader, Deborah Kara Unger, Elias Koteas, Holly Hunter, and Rosanna Arquette star.