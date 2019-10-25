The Craft reboot continues to grow its coven. The latest addition is Michelle Monaghan, a great actress who deserved to break out big after her star-making turn in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. Monaghan’s role in The Craft is being kept secret, but since the main story is about high school witches, she’s likely playing a parent, a teacher, or perhaps a surprise role we won’t see coming.

Deadline broke the news about Michelle Monaghan joining The Craft reboot cast. She joins Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine, and David Duchovny in the remake of the 1996 horror hit. Here’s the reboot’s synopsis:

A remake of the 1996 supernatural teen thriller. When starting at a new school, Hannah befriends Tabby, Lourdes, and Frankie & quickly becomes the fourth member of their clique. Hannah soon learns that she somehow brings a great power to the quartet.

That’s more or less the same plot as the original film, in which teen witch Robin Tunney moved to a new town and befriended a bunch of other witches in her new high school, played by Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True. The girls start out as friends at first, but eventually, Balk’s character goes bonkers and starts using her witchcraft for evil, setting up a showdown of sorts.

Zoe Lister-Jones is writing and directing this new take on The Craft. The original Craft remains a cult favorite, which means the reboot will probably face extra scrutiny from fans. Still, there’s plenty of room here to do something new and exciting with the material.

Michelle Monaghan is very talented, and while she’s by no means an obscure actress, I’ve always felt she deserved to be a much bigger star after her incredible work in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. She’s great in films like Source Code, Mission: Impossible 3 and Fallout, and more, and I look forward to seeing what she does here, even though we still don’t know what her role is.

Hollywood has been pushing for a new take on The Craft for a few years now. Honeymoon director Leigh Janiak was originally set to write and direct a film that would serve as both a sequel and a reboot, but that project fell by the wayside. Now Blumhouse is stepping in to produce this new incarnation, which is likely to be summoned to theaters in 2020.