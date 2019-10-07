You can’t have Cowboy Bebop without the classic anime’s very good corgi, and the Netflix remake is bringing Ein to the forefront in its first behind-the-scenes look at the production. The western sci-fi series begins filming today, and Netflix celebrated the occasion with a special corgi-cam video of the behind-the-scenes production.

The corgi playing the beloved “data dog” gets to wander around the Netflix offices and drink from a special embossed bowl while Cowboy Bebop stars John Cho, Daniella Pineda, Mustafa Shakir, and Alex Hassell fawn over it in a behind-the-scenes Cowboy Bebop first look.

Cowboy Bebop First Look Behind the Scenes

Cowboy Bebop is the epitome of anime cool, centering around the grizzled bounty hunter Spike Siegel, his tough-as-nails team, and a…corgi? One of the most delightful anime-isms of Shinichiro Watanabe’s Cowboy Bebop, considered one of the defining anime series that helped the medium earn widespread global appeal and credibility, is the presence of a very good dog named Ein, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi and “data dog,” whose intelligence was greatly enhanced by a research facility. A reliable member of the Bebop crew, Ein was a good friend of Edward and a great source of adorable comic relief.

Ein’s presence points to Netflix’s resolve to get its Cowboy Bebop remake right, after the previous English-language adaptation of Death Note proved disastrous. By casting a diverse group of actors in the lead — including the supremely charismatic John Cho, who has long deserved his movie-star break — and giving the spotlight to a very good dog, Netflix is trying to score points with fans of the anime. Hopefully it will pay off.

Cowboy Bebop is a “jazz-inspired, genre-bending story of a rag-tag crew of bounty hunters on the run from their pasts, as they hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals. They’ll even save the world — for the right price.” The series stars Cho, Shakir, Pineda, and Hassell as the motley crew of bounty hunters. Elena Satine also stars.

Alex Garcia Lopez (Daredevil and The Punisher) will direct the first two episodes in a 10-episode series, while Andre Nemec, Josh Appelbaum, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio will serve as showrunners/executive producers.