Another week, another couple of film and TV sets that have to temporarily shut down due to coronavirus (COVID-19). But that’s fast becoming the occupational hazard with productions resuming amid a pandemic.

Deadline reports that Olivia Wilde’s feature follow-up to her hit debut film Booksmart, Don’t Worry Darling, has temporarily shut down after a member of the production tested positive for COVID-19. The news comes as the CW drama Charmed similarly halted production after a positive COVID-19 test.

New Line temporarily shut down production on Wilde’s upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling on Wednesday night, following a positive COVID-19 test for a member of the production. The film, which stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll with Wilde in a supporting role, had begun shooting in downtown Los Angeles last month under strict COVID-19 protocols when a positive test came up during routine testing. New Line would not disclose who tested positive, but Deadline notes it was not a member of the main (rather star-studded) cast, but someone in close enough proximity that the studio deemed it necessary to shut down production. Production will halt for around 14 days.

But as Don’t Worry Darling closed its doors, so did the CW’s supernatural drama Charmed — though for a significantly shorter time. CBS Studios halted production for only a day on Wednesday, after an individual from the production tested positive for COVID-19, per Deadline. The studio is currently following COVID protocols and conducting contact tracing following the test.

This isn’t the first COVID-19 delay for the Vancouver-based production. Last month, the series shut down production for several days over delays in COVID-19 test results for cast and crew. But this short temporary pause suggests that it wasn’t a production member in close contact with the cast, like in Don’t Worry Darling’s case.