Hot on the heels of yesterday’s new trailer for Marvel’s What If…? animated series coming to Disney+ next month, the first wave of Funko POPs inspired by the multiverse versions of your favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe characters has been revealed. From Peggy Carter as Captain Britain to T’Challa as Star-Lord, get a look at Marvel’s What If Funko POPs below.

Marvel’s What If Funko POPs

First up, we have the wave of standard Funko POPs from Marvel’s What If…? animated series. They include Peggy Carter as Captain Britain (or Captain Carter as she’s officially labeled in packaging), Steve Rogers in the Hydra Stomper suit inspired by Iron Man’s Mark I armor, Doctor Strange, and Gamora. Plus, we also have T’Challa as Star-Lord, which will mark the final performance of the late Chadwick Boseman.

There’s also a line of Funko POPs from Marvel’s What If…? that will be retail exclusives. Most of them are variations on the standard wave. There’s Captain Carter in a different pose as a GameStop exclusive, an unmasked T’Challa as Star-Lord that’s an FYE exclusive, another flying T’Challa as Star-Lord that’s a BoxLunch exclusive (and we’re honestly not sure how it’s different from the regular version, and a glow-in-the-dark version of Doctor Strange at Amazon.

Also in the exclusive wave are two characters that you won’t find in the standard collection. There’s the new Thor, holding a goblet and looking rather cocky while spinning Mjolnir. But the most intriguing one is King Killmonger, who seems to not only have become Black Panther, but has destroyed either an Ultron robot or one of Tony Stark’s drones.

It’s not clear when these will be on sale, but it should be sometime soon since Marvel’s What If…? debuts in August. You can find out more about the animated series over here.