The end of Jurassic Park is suspenseful and nerve-racking as velociraptors pursue Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and John Hammond's grandchildren Lex and Tim Murphy (Ariana Richards and Joseph Mazzello) through the visitor center of this experiment gone terribly wrong. But the towering tyrannosaurus rex becomes a hero as it somehow sneaks into the building undetected and dispatches with the speedy, intelligent dinosaurs, allowing everyone to escape. Now that iconic moment has been immortalized in a new statue by Iron Studios.

Iron Studios Jurassic Park Final Scene Statue

After the collapse of the first park on Nublar Island, some of the most dangerous predatory species escape from their cages, including mortal Velociraptors. Seeking refuge and protection in the control room at the visitor center, doctors Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler, along with the children Lex and Tim Murphy, grandchildren of John Hammond, the park’s creator, are chased by raptors. The four protagonists run out of the control room and reach the main lobby, and they find themselves trapped when one of the predators advances to strike, jumping on their prey, is unusually captured in the jaws of a T-Rex, which invades the space in search of his hunting. Thus, the giant tyrant king of the dinosaurs, involuntarily becomes the savior of the group, when confronting and being confronted by the Velociraptors, giving the scientists and the children a chance to escape. This unforgettable and striking sequence from the movie Jurassic Park, created by the master Steven Spielberg, once again comes to life at the hands of Iron Studios, which replicates the final scene of this 1993 Universal Studios production. Faithful in the smallest details, relive that experience in your collection and don’t be surprised if in your subconscious you hear the unmistakable roar of the T-Rex every time you catch a glimpse of this piece.

The Jurassic Park collectible from Iron Studios is a 1/20 scale hand-painted statue made in polystone. It’s 10.6 inches high, x 18.9 inches wide and 14.5 inches deep. As you can see, it’s impressively detailed, and the only thing missing is that little banner that says “When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth” falling from above. Maybe you can figure out a way to add that to the display yourself.

Iron Studios has the Jurassic Park final scene statue available for pre-order right now for $899.99, which you can pay off in up to eight installment payments after putting some money down for the pre-order. It’s expected to arrive in September 2021.