As the Skywalker Saga is gearing up for the supposed final installment, the last couple prints in Eric Tan‘s epic franchise-spanning Star Wars series have been unveiled. Hit the jump to get the exclusive first look at the Eric Tan Star Wars sequel trilogy prints.

As you probably know, I’m a huge pop culture art print collector. It all started with a visit to the Alamo Drafthouse over a decade ago, where I discovered the work of Tyler Stout sitting in a bin in the lobby outside the small Mondo store in the old Austin flagship multiplex. It’s comical to think that limited edition Tyler Stout prints sat in a bin for months, when nowadays if they last more than 3 minutes in an online drop that would be shocking.

My second brush with the world of pop culture prints came when I saw an X-Men print that an artist named Eric Tan produced for a Stan Lee tribute show at Gallery 1988 in Los Angeles. I remember begging my friend Steve (who you may know as the head of Collider) to head to the gallery’s opening to purchase me one as this was some time before I moved from San Francisco to Hollywood. I still have that print hanging on my wall, and from what I understand I’m one of only a few people who do for reasons I can not get into.

I quickly became a fan of Tan’s work, discovering his work Pixar animation studios. We’ve written about many of his releases over the years. Working for Disney Consumer Products has prevented him from having a prolific portfolio outside of the mouse house, but that’s fine because I love Disney and his style. I probably own more of his work than any other artist outside of Scott C, whose Great Showdowns are lovely, affordable and a small enough size that I can’t stop collecting them.

This is a long way of saying that I love this guy’s work. You might not even think you know of his work, but you probably own t-shirts or mugs featuring his designs. His work was most recently seen all over the merchandising for The Incredibles 2, and the new Incredacoaster in Disney California Adventure. In 2014, Eric designed prints for the original Star Wars trilogy, which were released by Disney Store in a super limited run in costly frames. Not owning this set of prints is still one of my biggest pop culture print regrets and I hope someday, someone, somehow gets the rights to reprint these (my fingers are crossed). Two years ago, Eric continued this series with a Star Wars prequel trilogy set of prints which were much more obtainable. Today I’m excited to exclusively premiere the next two prints in the series, representing Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The previous prints in the series are not for sale, but I am including them so you can see them all together on one page:

Both prints are 12 x 36 inches and are being released in an edition of 250 through Bottleneck Gallery in association with Acme Archives. You can buy both prints for $95 or separately for $50 each when they go on sale on Tuesday, January 8th, 2019 at 12 pm eastern time on Bottleneck’s website. While it’s not explicitly stated, it’s expected that Tan will also produce a print for the still-in-production Star Wars Episode 9. I left the black space in the image above just to leave some room. It is strange that they are releasing this pair as a set and not waiting to sell the prints as a complete trilogy, but I’m sure there must be a reason why.