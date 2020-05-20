Seven college students are about to confess some deep, dark secrets in Confessional, a new Shudder exclusive. In the film, students enter confessional booths like Catholics attending confession, or Real World contestants talking about their drunken exploits, and get more than they bargained for. The movie premieres on the horror streaming service next week, and we’re debuting a trailer below.

Confessional Trailer

Back in my day, we used to have this show called The Real World. On that show, horny young folk would go wild, and then, during their downtime, they’d climb into digital confessional booths and address the camera, talking about their various exploits. That same set-up seems to be in play, but with deadly consequences, in Confessional, a thriller written by Jennifer Wolfe and directed by Brad T. Gottfried.

In Confessional, “After two mysterious deaths at a college on the same night, seven students receive invitations to reveal what they know about the deceased inside a confession booth hidden on campus. Their confessions slowly unveil the truth behind not just the deaths, but the confessional as well. The dark, twisty, dialogue-driven and emotionally complex mystery is entirely confined to the video confessional booth.” The movie stars Marcus Scribner (Black-ish), Paris Berelc (Alexa & Katie), Vanessa Marano (The Dead Girls Detective Agency), Lucas Adams (Days of our Lives), Annalisa Cochrane (Cobra Kai), Jess Gabor (Shameless), Brandon Larracuente (Party of Five), Jake Short (A.N.T Farm) and Mia Xitlali (La Quinceañera).

Confessional will be dropping on Shudder next Thursday, May 28. Shudder, if you somehow are still unaware, is a horror-based streaming service owned by AMC.