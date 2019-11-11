Movie posters have lost some of their artistic value in recent years as studios opt foe cheap Photoshop jobs instead of stunning illustrations. But in case you haven’t heard, artists in Ghana have breathed new life into the world of movie posters by making movies look ieven more intriguing and enticing than the real marketing campaigns. Of course, that’s usually because the Ghanaian artists add elements that are completely insane and have nothing to do with the actual movie.

Well, Conan O’Brien recently went to Ghana as part of his Conan Without Borders series, and while there, he met with Ghanaian movie poster artist Daniel Anum Jasper to talk about his impressive work. It should come as no surprise that Conan commissioned Jasper to create a poster that perfectly captures the spirit of the late night talk show, and it did not disappoint. Plus, to make sure the poster is accurate, they even shot a trailer that tries to make sense of it all with an actual story.

Watch as Conan explores Ghana movie posters below.

Conan Explores Ghana Movie Posters

Who knew that Conan was so ripped? And who saw that Dwight D. Eisenhower mug becoming so integral to the show? Daniel Anum Jasper has really given Conan a whole new direction to go in. Now if they could just make copies of these poster and make them for sale, I’m sure that Conan would make a pretty penny.

If you want to learn more about the industry of Ghana movie posters, head over to BBC and read their profile.