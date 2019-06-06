As the summer blockbuster season continues, Honest Trailers plows through with their skewering of big movies from years ago, and this time they’re unleashing the most majestic form of Nicolas Cage.

Con Air finds Nicolas Cage aboard a prisoner transfer plane with some of the most deadly criminals you’ve ever seen. But he’s the only one who has finished his sentence, and he just wants to get home for his daughter’s birthday. He even has a stuffed bunny for her that sparks the most high stakes unboxing video. Watch the Con Air Honest Trailer for a reminder of why this movie has just as many Oscar nominations as Alfred Hitchcock’s classic Vertigo.

Con Air Honest Trailer

As ridiculous as this movie is, this cast is stacked. If you haven’t seen Con Air in awhile, you might have forgotten that in addition to Nicolas Cage facing off with John Malkovich and getting some help from John Cusack, the supporting roster is full of great character actors. There’s Mykelti Williamson, Ving Rhames, Steve Buscemi, Danny Trejo, Dave Chappelle, M.C. Gainey, and Colm Meaney.

For me, the best part of Con Air is when it seamlessly turns into Con Fire Truck. That’s after the plane tears through the Las Vegas strip and crashes straight into one of the casinos. You know, just another day in Sin City where you’re gambling with both your money and your life. You never know when a plane full of criminals is going to ruin your craps streak, right?