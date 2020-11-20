Coming 2 America has officially found a new home. Following rumblings last month, Amazon Studios has acquired the worldwide rights for the sequel to Eddie Murphy’s classic comedy Coming to America from Paramount Pictures. A release date has been set for March 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

Coming 2 America is, well, coming to America this coming March — as well as over 240 countries and territories in which Amazon Prime Video is available. Amazon announced that it has acquired the rights to the highly anticipated comedy sequel from Paramount, setting Coming 2 America‘s worldwide release for March 5, 2021.

Amazon’s announcement follows a report in October that Amazon Studios had acquired Coming 2 America in a deal worth roughly $125 million. It appears that it took nearly a month for that deal to be finalized, and that early reports of a December 2020 release were premature. Instead, Amazon is pushing the Coming 2 America streaming premiere three months later, to March, which suggests that the studio may be looking at a limited theatrical release as well, though that has not been confirmed. But Amazon has found success acquiring former theatrical releases for its streaming platform — no theatrical release needed — making the cultural zeitgeist with the Prime Video release of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm last month.

Directed by Craig Brewer (Dolemite is My Name) from a screenplay by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield, and story by Barry W. Blaustein, David Sheffield and Justin Kanew, Coming 2 America features the return of Eddie Murphy as Prince Akeem, who this time “is set to become king of the fictional country of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America — a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. To honor the former king’s dying wish to groom his grandson as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America.” Arsenio Hall, Wesley Snipes, James Earl Jones, and more round out the cast.

“Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, in a statement. “Thanks to Eddie Murphy’s comedic genius along with the brilliant filmmakers, writers and fabulous cast, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this new adventure. We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favorite.”

“What could be better than a return to Zamunda? We are so excited for Amazon Studios to bring Eddie Murphy and Coming 2 America to a worldwide audience where they can laugh again with characters they have loved for 30 years, and meet new ones that they will love for years to come,” added producer Kevin Misher.

Here is the synopsis for Coming 2 America: