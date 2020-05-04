Jerry Seinfeld has a new Netflix stand-up special this month, but he hasn’t exactly been laying low all these years. In his spare time, Seinfeld has been making Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, in which he drives around with other comics and shoots the breeze. Believe it or not, Comedians has been around for 11 seasons, and according to Seinfeld, there probably won’t be a season 12.

I’m more than a little surprised that Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee has been around for 11 seasons, but it has. And that’s more than enough for Mr. Jerry Seinfeld, who seems to have grown tired of the whole affair. During a press conference for his upcoming Netflix special 23 Hours To Kill, Seinfeld told Deadline: “We haven’t planned anything with [Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee]. I feel like I did that tour… I know they look very casual and easy but they’re actually a lot of work to make, the editing is very intense and I don’t know, I feel like I may have done that exploration at this point.”

Launched in 2012, the first nine seasons of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee ran on Crackle before moving to Netflix for season 10. Season 11 dropped on Netflix in July of 2019. Over the years, guests included Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jim Carrey, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Eddie Murphy, Barack Obama, and many, many more. There are a total of 84 episodes.

While Comedians might have run its course, Seinfeld does intend to get back to more live performing – once we’ve moved beyond our current situation, of course. “It’s really about obsessing mostly on the art and the moment of creating something that is great but doesn’t necessarily tied to a deal or production, a network and all of those other things that you think about with showbusiness,” the comedian said. “Now I feel like I just want to be out on a stage, I don’t really care where, I don’t care what size of venue, it’s just about enjoying that moment and it doesn’t have to be big or a conventional showbusiness venture.”

23 Hours to Kill launches on Netflix May 5.