Colin in Black and White, the upcoming Netflix limited series about the adolescent life of activist Colin Kaepernick, has added two new cast members: Mary-Louise Parker and Nick Offerman. Parker and Offerman will play Teresa and Rick Kaepernick, the adoptive parents of Colin Kaepernick, who “must navigate what it means to raise a Black child in a predominantly white family and community.” Ava DuVernay will serve as executive producer along with Kaepernick.

Mary-Louise Parker and Nick Offerman will play Colin Kaepernick’s parents Teresa Kaepernick and Rick Kaepernick, respectively, in Colin in Black and White. The series also stars Jaden Michael as Kaepernick during his high school years. The six-episode series “will provide an introspective look at Kaepernick’s adolescent years as a Black teen growing up with a white adopted family. It will follow his journey to become a great quarterback while defining his identity and lending meaningful insight into the acts and experiences that led him to become the Freedom Fighter he is today.”

Colin in Black & White was created by Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay. Michael Starrbury writes and serves as executive producer and showrunner of the series. DuVernay and Kaepernick will also executive produce, with Kaepernick also serving as narrator of the show.

“Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens,” Kaepernick said when the show was first announced. “We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”

DuVernay added: “With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally. Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix.”

Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content for Netflix, said: “We’re proud to bring Colin’s experience and his creative vision to life as he joins Ava to share his powerful story and message with all our members around the world. It is an unparalleled union of two strong and defining voices coming together to tell the story about what it’s like to be Black in America.”

There’s no premiere date for the series yet.