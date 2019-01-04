Cold War has already racked up an impressive amount of positive reviews, and Amazon wants to remind you it’s still playing for your viewing enjoyment. Which means it’s time for a new Cold War trailer, in all its gorgeous black and white glory. The Polish film from director Pawe? Pawlikowski follows two people who begin an impossible romance set against the backdrop of the 1950s Cold War in Poland. Watch the latest Cold War trailer below.

Cold War Trailer

While I’m more or less caught up with all the films I wanted to see in 2018, I’m embarrassed to admit I still haven’t seen Cold War. I’ve heard nothing but glowing, positive things about the movie – I just haven’t found the time to watch it (I’m busy!). Based on this trailer, though, the drama looks incredible, rendered in stark, lovely black and white cinematography that makes great use of shadows. At the same time, this trailer doesn’t really tell us much about the movie – it’s just a series of beautiful shots with a lot of effusive pull-quotes flying through the air. Perhaps that’s enough.

Cold War is described as “a passionate love story between a man and a woman who meet in the ruins of post-war Poland. With vastly different backgrounds and temperaments, they are fatefully mismatched and yet condemned to each other. Set against the background of the Cold War in 1950s Poland, Berlin, Yugoslavia and Paris, it’s the tale of a couple separated by politics, character flaws and unfortunate twists of fate — an impossible love story in impossible times.” Joanna Kulig and Tomasz Kot play the couple at the center of it all.

“The story of a couple like this has been with me for ages,” Pawlikowski told Deadline. “I dedicated it to my parents, because it’s somewhat inspired by their tempestuous relationship—they had [both] a great love and a great war. Their separations, betrayals, getting together again, moving countries, changing partners, getting together again—that story has always been in the back of my head, as a kind of a matrix of all love stories. So I knew I had to do it.” He laughed. “I once told this story to a friend of mine, Alfonso Cuarón. He said, ‘Cabrón, you’re going to make it. This is the best story you’ve ever told me.’ I thought, ‘Yeah, it is!’”

There you have it: Alfonso Cuarón, out there making things happen. Cold War is now playing. Click here to find showtimes near you.