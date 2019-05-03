The very dark comedy Cold Pursuit arrives on digital and Blu-ray this month, giving viewers a chance to catch what they might have missed in theaters. The movie is a remake of the Norwegian film In Order of Disappearance, and hails from the same director – Hans Petter Moland. This exclusive Cold Pursuit clip from the home media special features delves into the idea behind adapting the original film for an American sensibility.

Cold Pursuit Clip

On the surface, Cold Pursuit looks like a very close remake of In Order of Disappearance. But as this clip highlights, the makers of Cold Pursuit approached it as less of a remake, and more of an adaptation. As producer Michael Shamberg says in the clip, “Only about 25% of the dialogue is from the original film.” The story may be the same, and the director may be the same, but Cold Pursuit was aiming for something a bit different.

And now the film is headed for home video. Cold Pursuit hits Digital May 3 and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital), Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD, and On Demand May 14 from Lionsgate. The home media release features a behind-the-scenes featurette, cast and crew interviews, and deleted scenes. Full special features below.

Featuring a wildly entertaining mix of dynamic action and dark humor, Cold Pursuit stars Liam Neeson as Nels Coxman, a snowplow driver whose quiet family life is upended after his son’s murder. Nels begins a vengeful hunt for Viking, the drug lord he holds responsible for the killing, eliminating Viking’s associates one by one. As Nels draws closer to Viking, his actions bring even more unexpected and violent consequences, as he proves that revenge is all in the execution.

4K UHD / BLU-RAY / DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES

Deleted Scenes

Interview with Actor Liam Neeson

Interview with Director Hans Petter Moland

“Welcome to Kehoe: Behind the Scenes on Cold Pursuit” Featurette

DVD SPECIAL FEATURES