Lizzy Caplan is being joined by The Boys breakout Antony Starr and Cleopatra Coleman in a new Lionsgate horror thriller called Cobweb. The film, directed by Samuel Bodin, will star Caplan as the mother of a young boy who hears mysterious tapping inside his home and suspects his parents of hiding a secret. Caplan as mother dearest in a horror movie? Say no more.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Caplan, Starr, Coleman, and Woody Norman are set to star in Lionsgate’s horror thriller Cobweb, a haunted house thriller that may be more than it appears.

The film, per THR, “centers on a small town where a young boy hears a mysterious tapping from inside the walls of his home and suspects his parents are hiding a terrible secret.” Norman is set to play Peter, the timid boy, while Caplan will play his mother, Starr will be his father, and Coleman will portray Miss Devine, Peter’s substitute teacher, filling in at the local elementary school.

Bodin, the creator, director and co-writer of the creepy French horror series Marianne, is set to direct the film, which is written by Chris Thomas Devlin and produced by Roy Lee through his Vertigo Entertainment banner, as well as by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, through Point Grey. The film is set to begin shooting in Bulgaria, which is one of the few European countries with relatively open filming regulations during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Casting Caplan in a lead role — in a role that will allow her to stretch her sinister horror chops that she’s recently shown off in Hulu’s Castle Rock, at that — is enough of a sell for this movie, but you’ve also got Bodin making his feature directorial debut with Cobweb. Bodin’s Netflix horror series Marianne is an eerie, dread-filled show that highly impressed me, and I look forward to what he can do with his first feature film. The Boys star Antony Starr is also a disturbingly good scene-stealer as Homelander, and it’s exciting to see him start to break out into films as well. I don’t know much about Coleman, but the actress is mostly known for her comedy roles, having played Erica on the Fox comedy series The Last Man on Earth.

Jon Berg also serves as producer on Cobweb. Andrew Childs and Josh Fagen will executive produce. Jim Miller and Meredith Wieck are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.