Mondo is ready to strike and give you a big Cobra Kai soundtrack vinyl box set. The 3-disc vinyl set features music from the first three seasons from Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson. The set also comes with new artwork from Matt Ryan Tobin and liner notes from composers Leo Birenberg, Zach Robinson, star Ralph Macchio, and series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg.

The three discs are broken into themes, and each comes with its own unique artwork.

First is Disc 1 – COBRA KAI, described as a “mix of music scoring the most badass dojo in the Valley.”

Disc 2 is MIYAGI-DO, “selections from the music scoring the LaRusso family and its ties to the Miyagi legacy.”

Finally, Disc 3 is FINAL FIGHTS, “the music from all three of the explosive season finale episodes. All of the music has been hand-selected, and in some cases expanded from its original form, for the most definitive Cobra Kai listening experience available.”

Additionally, purchasers of the Mondo Exclusive colorway will receive a limited-edition cassette featuring the WAX OFF EP, with four “newly-extended fan-favorite selections from the Cobra Kai album in a format that Johnny Lawrence would be proud of.” It looks like this:

“Partnering with Mondo is a dream come true for us and it’s the perfect home for Cobra Kai‘s vinyl debut. We had a very ambitious plan for the release which Mondo consistently tackled with enthusiasm and passion. Matt Ryan Tobin’s album artwork is jaw-dropping and completely exceeds the badassery requirements needed to pull this whole thing off. We cannot wait for people to hold this package in their hands,” said composer Zach Robinson

“Zach and I wanted to create a listening experience that is a unique reflection of Cobra Kai’s wide-ranging sonic palette, organized in a way we feel most sincerely embraces the vinyl medium. These three albums are a true labor of love, and we hope all fans have as much fun listening to each disc as we had putting them together,” added composer Leo Birenberg

“Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson draw from a myriad of influences, including hair metal, synthwave, and Japanese classical, to craft a score that has become as equally iconic as the music from the original film series,” said Mondo Record Label Manager Mo Safeek. “We’re truly honored to work so closely with two incredible composers to create a box set that serves as a love letter to an awards-worthy score.”

The box set goes on sale on Wednesday, May 12 at 12:00 PM CT at MondoRecordShop.com.