Cobra Kai is back for a third season, but this time the dojo is over at Netflix after spending the first two seasons lost in the shuffle of YouTube’s original programming. The streaming service will allow a much larger audience to see how the Karate Kid legacy continues decades later as Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) continue to be at odds as adults. But as the new Cobra Kai season 3 trailer reveals, the playing field has changed a little bit, and these two enemies will now have to work together to take down a common enemy.

Cobra Kai Season 3 Trailer

In the second season of Cobra Kai, former dojo master John Kreese (Martin Kove) returned to help Johnny get his new team of karate students in shape. But it looks like Kreese took things too far by bringing back the ruthless attitude that turned Johnny and his friends into bullies in their younger years. That’s not something Johnny was willing to tolerate this time, and that led to Kreese taking everything over.

This resulted in a new rivalry between the Cobra Kai dojo and Daniel’s newly created Miyagi-Do Karate, which ended up landing Johnny’s protege Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) in the hospital after a school fight with Daniel’s student Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), who also happens to be Johnny’s son. It appears Miguel will need some time to recover, but hopefully he’ll be back to settle the score at the end of the season. But what’s in store for Robby after seriously injuring Miguel? It looks like he’ll be spending some time in juvenile detention, and his karate skills might not be enough to keep him safe.

After this altercation, both Daniel and Johnny realize that they’ve failed as leaders, and they’re ready to do something about John Kreese and the threat he brings to the next generation of karate kids.

There has been a lot of praise for this return to the Karate Kid franchise, especially from our own Peter Sciretta. Now that the first two seasons are available on Netflix, maybe it’s time to give it a chance and see what everyone has been raving about.

Cobra Kai takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, where a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi, and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo.

Cobra Kai returns for the third season on Netflix sometime in January 2021.