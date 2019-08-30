Have you been curious about checking out Cobra Kai after months of hearing your one YouTube Premium subscriber friend wax poetic about it? Well, you’re in luck because the first season of the acclaimed The Karate Kid follow-up is now streaming for free on YouTube. But it’s for a limited time only.

For a limited time, the entire first season of Cobra Kai is available to stream on YouTube for free. YouTube is bringing the first season of the Karate Kid from behind its paywall until until September 12, 2019, allowing viewers to stream all 10 episodes with ads. You can find the playlist here.

But you’ll have to get through that first season quickly, because starting on September 11, YouTube will release Cobra Kai season 2 episodes weekly — also available for free with ads. This newfound availability of YouTube Premium’s most popular (and most acclaimed) scripted series comes just as the streaming service shifts its model to ad-supporting programming. According to reports, YouTube is making all its original series, movies and live events accessible to the public starting September 24, 2019. Though Premium subscribers will still get an ad-free viewing experience as well as immediate access to every episode in a show’s new season. Meanwhile, non-paying viewers will have to wait for each episode to be released to the public.

From the Cobra Kai scheduling, it seems like YouTube won’t make the entire first season of its shows available to the public, or it may put the early episodes on a weekly rotation. It’s all uncertain now what the exact model for the new ad-supported YouTube Premium will be, but at least you can now watch the tense dynamic between Daniel Larusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Billy Zabka) for free.

Cobra Kai is streaming on YouTube now.