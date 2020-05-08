Even though some states are starting to life shelter-at-home order and it seems like the quarantine is coming to an end, don’t be too hasty. We still need to be staying at home as much as possible in order to avoid a resurgence of coronavirus around the United States. That’s why Cobie Smulders has dipped back into the history of How I Met Your Mother to reprise a song made famous by her character Robin’s alter ego, Robin Sparkles, a Canadian riff on 1980s pop singer Tiffany.

Cobie Smulders Sings Let’s Go to the Mall Quarantine Edition

Entitled, “Let’s All Stay at Home,” the new version of the song takes some liberties with the lyrics, modified by How I Met Your Mother creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays to reflect the real world concerns that we have today. As you can see in the video above, Smulders plays piano herself while singing the song, but the difficulty of the arrangement needed to be toned down by composer Brian Kim since it was a little too hard for her to pull off the first time around.

On top of simply calling attention to the necessary efforts of staying at home and social distancing, Smulders is also raising money for Save the Children, Canada Helps, and Daily Bread Food Bank in Toronto, all charities who need help during these uncertain times.

Smulders was most recently seen starring in the ABC series comic adaptation Stumptown, but we’ll always cherish her time spent as Robin Sparkles (and Robin Daggers). Here’s that this music video for “Let’s Go the Mall,” a true pop classic: