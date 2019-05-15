The world is in crisis. Climate change is out of control. Governments are collapsing. And now, there’s a movie called Clownado. I’d like to say that we, as a society, don’t deserve such a thing. But the fact of the matter is, we do. We’ve brought this on ourselves: a movie where demon clowns have the power to control tornadoes. Watch the Clownado trailer below…if you dare.

Clownado Trailer

What’s scarier than, uh…tornadoes? How about clowns? Now how about clowns and tornadoes together? Pretty damn freaky, right? Think it couldn’t happen? Guess again – it’s Clownado time!

Can you intentionally set out to make a movie that’s “so bad it’s good”? I’m sure you can try – but whether or not you can be successful is another matter. The Sharknado films have tried to capture that weirdo magic with several sequels, and while people sure do love to live-tweet through them, I’d argue than none of them can hold a candle to a genuinely “so bad it’s good” flick.

So what’s the difference? Intent. Every legitimately awful-yet-amazing movie is so memorable because the people involved were trying to make a good movie. We’re talking about inept weirdos who set out with no knowledge of how movies work, and still try their damnedest to make the best movie they possibly can. That, my friends, is how you end up with a real so-bad-it’s-good experience.

Which brings us to Clownado. It’s clear this extravaganza is aiming for intentionally cheesy results, although it doesn’t appear to be going into full-blown Sharknado territory (despite the title). In Clownado, “Cursed demonic circus clowns set out on a vengeful massacre using tornadoes. A stripper, Elvis impersonator, truck driver, teen runaway, and a dude get caught in the supernatural battle between femme fatal and the boss clown from hell.”

Sounds about right.

I have doubt the folks involved with Clownado were having fun, and that they want their audience to have fun too. And that’s fine! Maybe Clownado will actually turn out to be an entertaining, funny movie about killer clowns using tornadoes (even though the tornadoes don’t get much attention in the trailer). Clownado hails from writer-director Todd Sheets, whose credits include Zombie Bloodbath 2, Zombie Rampage 2, Bimbos in Time, and more. Again, sounds about right.

Linnea Quigley (Return of the Living Dead) stars along with Eileen Dietz, Rachel Lagen, John O’Hara, and Joel D. Wynkoop. Look for Clownado sometime this summer.