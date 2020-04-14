Star Wars: The Clone Wars is coming to an end, and if you need some extra incentive to get hyped, here’s one final TV spot. The footage teases the final four episodes of the animated series, all of which are airing on Disney+. Watch the Star Wars: The Clone Wars final TV spot below, and then run around your house waving a broom while making lightsaber sounds.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Final TV Spot

I’ve never seen a single episode of The Clone Wars, but by all accounts, the animated series is good – certainly much better than the live-action prequel films, at least (read our coverage of the series here). The show is coming to an end, with the final four episodes streaming Fridays.

In the series, “As more star systems get swept into the Clone Wars, the valiant Jedi knights struggle to maintain order. Anakin Skywalker and his Padawan learner Ahsoka Tano embark on a mission that brings them face-to-face with Jabba the Hutt. Plotting against them is evil Count Dooku and his agent, Asajj Ventress, who would ensure that the Jedis fail. Meanwhile, Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi lead the clone army against the forces of the Dark Side.”

Ahsoka has become a fan-favorite, and will soon be brought to life in live-action on The Mandalorian, with Rosario Dawson playing the character. There are also rumblings that Dawson’s take on the character will also be getting her own spin-off series, but that’s just a rumor for now. Created by George Lucas, with Dave Filoni as Executive Producer/Supervising Director, The Clone Wars stars Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, and Sam Witwer as Maul.