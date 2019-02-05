During its Television Critics Association panels this morning, Freeform announced the season two premiere date for Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger. The sophomore season of Freeform’s comic book series will premiere on Thursday, April 4 with a two hour episode.

Freeform also released a press release with a season two tease:

“Season two turns the heat up on our young heroes as Tyrone and Tandy try to find their place as more active heroes in this world. As they learn and grow emotionally, so will their skills. In season one, we saw Tandy and Ty dip their toes into the world of hopes and fears; this season, they will dive deeper into this metaphysical pool. With enhanced powers and a decision to make about the type of heroes they want to be, they make the choice to run into the danger, head first. They tackle a heartless vigilante and uncover an evil that’s been preying on the young women of the city, as the show takes on more serious topics like gang violence and human trafficking.”

Olivia Holt plays Tandy and Aubrey Joseph plays Ty. For those who still have to catch up on season one, Freeform also included a synopsis of the series:

“Critically acclaimed series “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” is the story of Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph)—two teenagers from very different backgrounds who find themselves burdened and awakened to newly acquired superpowers, which are mysteriously linked to one another. The only constants in their lives are danger and each other. Tandy can emit light daggers and Tyrone has the ability to control the power of darkness. They quickly learn they are better together than apart.”

Showrunner Joe Pokaski spoke with /Film about the first season. The adaptation of the comic also moved the setting out of New York and Boston to New Orleans, where they film.