Last summer, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville headlined a mid-budget Paramount film called Action Point, which was loosely inspired by a real-life New Jersey amusement park called Action Park where so much insane stuff happened, you’d think most of the stories were made up. The Knoxville movie tanked hard at the box office, but now the real Action Park is being immortalized in a feature-length documentary called Class Action Park, which hails from the same filmmakers who have already made a short film spreading the word about this almost-mythical place. Check out the full trailer below.

Class Action Park Trailer

In 2013, directors Chris Charles Scott and Seth Porges released a short film about this totally nuts real-life amusement park, and now they’re expanding it into a feature-length movie. Action Park wasn’t all fun and games – six people actually died there over the years. Multiple people drowned in an excessive wave pool, one person was electrocuted by a live wire, and an incalculable amount of people were injured on unsafe rides like a concrete Alpine Slide or its infamous water slide that featured a loop-de-loop. (The animated segment of this trailer that covers the loop slide is truly horrifying.)

According to Wikipedia:

The park’s popularity went hand-in-hand with a reputation for poorly designed, unsafe rides; under-aged, under-trained, and often under-the-influence staff; intoxicated, unprepared visitors; and a consequently poor safety record.

Here’s the upcoming documentary’s official synopsis:

During its 1980s heyday, New Jersey’s Action Park was known as the world’s most dangerous amusement park. It was as a lawless land, ruled by drunk teenage employees and frequented by drunker teenage guests. The rides ignored basic notions of physics, common sense, and safety. The end result lay somewhere between Lord of the Flies and a Saw movie. But despite countless injuries and deaths, Action Park is looked back at fondly as an insane—but insanely fun—rite of passage. The scars it left? Badges of honor. Class Action Park is the first-ever feature documentary to explore a place that has long since entered the realm of myth. The film peels away the trappings of nostalgia to reveal the shocking truth behind the park and its genius madman founder.

There’s no official release date set yet, but the filmmakers reportedly plan to try to get Class Action Park on the festival circuit sometime soon.