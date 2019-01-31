Kevin Bacon has appeared in Boston-set projects before in films like Mystic River, Black Mass, and Patriots Day, but now he’s returning to Beantown as the lead of a new Showtime drama called City on a Hill. Bacon plays a corrupt FBI veteran who reluctantly teams up with a hot new assistant district attorney to take down a family of armored car robbers. Check out the first City on a Hill trailer below.

City on a Hill Trailer

This 10-episode, hour-long series marks Bacon’s first time back on television as a regular since he appeared in Amazon’s I Love Dick a couple of years ago. Aldis Hodge plays the hotshot politician who wants to clean up the city; he previously starred on the WGN America series Underground and played a key role on TNT’s Leverage, and has had several notable film roles over the past few years, including portraying MC Ren in Straight Outta Compton and Levi Jackson in Hidden Figures.

City on a Hill is a fictional retelling of crime in early 1990s Boston, and considering how some of the imagery seems like it’s lifted from Ben Affleck‘s The Town, it’s no surprise that Affleck and his longtime pal and fellow Bostonian Matt Damon are on board as executive producers. Chuck MacLean (Boston Strangler) created the series, and Emmy winner Tom Fontana (Homicide: Life on the Street) will serve as the showrunner. In addition to MacLean, Fontana, Affleck, and Damon, Pearl Streets Films’ Jennifer Todd is executive producing alongside Michael Cuesta, James Mangold, and Barry Levinson. Cuesta (Homeland, Dexter) directed the pilot episode.

Jonathan Tucker (Westworld), Mark O’Brien (Halt and Catch Fire), Jill Hennessy (Crossing Jordan), Lauren E. Banks (Instinct), Amanda Clayton (Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong), Kevin Chapman (Brotherhood), Jere Shea (Passion), and Kevin Dunn (Veep) round out the cast. That’s an impressive batch of talent, and we’re curious to see if it results in a must-watch series.

Here’s the official description:

CITY ON A HILL is set in the early 1990s Boston, rife with violent criminals emboldened by local law enforcement agencies in which corruption and racism was the norm. In this fictional account, assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge) arrives from Brooklyn and forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran, Jackie Rohr (Bacon). Together, they take on a family of armored car robbers from Charlestown in a case that grows to involve, and ultimately subvert, the entire criminal justice system of Boston.

City on a Hill will premiere on Showtime on Sunday, June 16, 2019.