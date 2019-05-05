Has anyone ever considered making a crime drama set in Boston? Could be a good idea! I jest, of course – there are an innumerable amount of crime stories set in Bean Town, and now here comes another: City on a Hill. The Showtime series follows a corrupt FBI agent (Kevin Bacon) who has to form an alliance with an idealistic assistant district attorney (Aldis Hodge). Watch the City on a Hill trailer below.

City on a Hill Trailer

Tom Fantana (Homicide: Life on the Streets) serves as showrunner on City on a Hill, with Boston natives Ben Affleck and Matt Damon serving as executive producers. And while crime dramas set in Boston are a dime a dozen at this point, this is an effective trailer. At the very least, the series is going to give the always-reliable Bacon a meaty role to sink his teeth into. Plus he has a mustache! That’s something! Here’s the official City on a Hill synopsis:

The series is set in early 1990s Boston, rife with violent criminals emboldened by local law enforcement agencies in which corruption and racism was the norm. In this fictional account, driving change is assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge), who comes from Brooklyn and forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran, Jackie Rohr (Bacon). Together, they take on a family of armored car robbers from Charlestown in a case that grows to involve, and ultimately subvert, the entire criminal justice system of Boston.

In addition to Bacon and Hodge, City on a Hill features Jonathan Tucker, Lauren E. Banks, Mark O’Brien, Amanda Clayton, Jere Shea, Kevin Chapman, and Jill Hennessey. The subplot involving younger criminals mixed up in something dangerous is giving me serious The Wire season 2 vibes, and that’s not such a bad thing – I seem to be one of the few people who loves the second season of The Wire. Overall, City on a Hill looks worth checking out, if only to see how it will attempt to distinguish itself from dramas of a similar nature.

City on a Hill premieres on Showtime June 16. Check out the poster for the show below.