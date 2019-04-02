Yesterday, Ben Pearson and I landed in Las Vegas to cover CinemaCon 2019, the annual gathering of movie theatre exhibitors. Over the course of the next few days, you’ll be seeing coverage from the convention – primarily reactions and recaps of the presentations held by the big movie studios showcasing their film slates for the next year (and maybe more).

Before the presentations began, we recorded a video blog of us exploring the almost never-ending labyrinth of movie posters and film standees that line the Caesar’s Palace convention center hallways. Some of the movie marketing is brand new, and some of it you may have already experienced at your local multiplex. But journey with us on this adventure. Let’s treat this almost like an unboxing video, commenting on the contents we unpack as we trace our way through the halls.

For those of you wondering, that film we keep talking about in the video, The Biggest Little Farm, is not a horror film or a traditional family film, but actually a documentary. Directed by Emmy Award Winning filmmaker John Chester, the film profiles Chester and his wife Molly as they acquire and establish themselves on Apricot Lane Farms in Moorpark, California. The movie premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and was named second runner-up for the People’s Choice Award at 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. Neon acquired the film and is distributing it.

CinemaCon 2019 runs from April 1 through April 4, in Las Vegas, Nevada at Caesar’s Palace. It is organized by the Official Convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (better known as NATO), but is attended not just by movie theatre exhibitors, but also the motion picture industry and select press. But it’s not something you can attend as a fan like Comic-Con. Over the course of the convention, major movie studios like Warner Bros., Disney, Universal, Paramount, and STX Films will present footage from their upcoming slates, as well as screenings of the following films: Wild Rose, Blinded By The Light, Late Night, and Longshot. Look forward to all our coverage on the site, alongside the /Film Daily podcast.