On the April 4, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss all the footage and trailers they saw during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019. Footage screened includes Gemini Man, Terminator: Dark Fate, Rocket Man, Sonic The Hedgehog and more.

Opening Banter: Ben and Peter are still at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, but this is the final day of the convention.

In Our Feature Presentation: Paramount Pictures presented footage from their slate of films running through 2020, and we recap what we saw and give our reactions and impressions to the footage. Films include:

Rocketman

Crawl

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Terminator: Dark Fate

Limited Partners

Sonic the Hedgehog

Playing with Fire

Gemini Man

And a look ahead at A Quiet Place Part 2, The Rhythm Section, The Lovebirds, Monster on a Hill, Without Remorse, GI Joe 3, Coming to America 2, Monster Problems, Infinite, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and Top Gun: Maverick

All the other stuff you need to know: