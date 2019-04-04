CinemaCon Footage: Terminator: Dark Fate, Gemini Man, Rocket Man, Sonic The Hedgehog and Much More
Posted on Thursday, April 4th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the April 4, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss all the footage and trailers they saw during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019. Footage screened includes Gemini Man, Terminator: Dark Fate, Rocket Man, Sonic The Hedgehog and more.
Opening Banter: Ben and Peter are still at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, but this is the final day of the convention.
In Our Feature Presentation: Paramount Pictures presented footage from their slate of films running through 2020, and we recap what we saw and give our reactions and impressions to the footage. Films include:
- Rocketman
- Crawl
- Dora and the Lost City of Gold
- Terminator: Dark Fate
- Limited Partners
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Playing with Fire
- Gemini Man
- And a look ahead at A Quiet Place Part 2, The Rhythm Section, The Lovebirds, Monster on a Hill, Without Remorse, GI Joe 3, Coming to America 2, Monster Problems, Infinite, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and Top Gun: Maverick
