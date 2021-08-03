Yet another retelling of a classic story is on the way, featuring the titular glass slipper-losing princess herself, Cinderella. Pop-star Camilla Cabello is making her feature film debut in Amazon’s upcoming spin on the tale.

But not everything about the story is as you remember it. In this version, Cinderella isn’t looking for her Prince Charming — any hope for romance is secondary to her one true love of fashion. This modern Cinderella puts our heroine on a musical search for self-sufficiency. How wonderuflly romantic.

Check out the new trailer for Cinderella below!

In Her Own Little Corner

Isn’t it nice to revisit a familiar property? Again…and again…and again…

Of course, this Cinderella story is more than a remake of the tale we’ve seen a million times. This version comes from Pitch Perfect scribe and producer Kay Cannon, who is showing off her past experience in sprawling comedy musicals. Cannon’s Cinderella combines the musical spectacle of her Pitch Perfect trilogy with the comedy of her later ventures, like the 2018 comedy Blockers.

Make no mistake, this is a Cinderella story through and through. All the crucial elements are in place: beautiful ball gowns, a fairy godmother, a charming prince, and a hopeful Ella. But there’s a certain flair of originality to this adaptation including, maybe most notably, a modern approach: the fairy godmother is nonbinary and played by Broadway legend Billy Porter; the prince, Nicholas Galitzine, is indeed charming, but also not the apple of Ella’s eye; and she has her sights set on business, hoping to become a fashion designer with her very own clothing line — Dresses By Ella.

As for the dresses themselves, they hint at how modern this take will be. While some of the clothes seem period-appropriate, they’re threaded and beaded with glitter and jewels in a distinctly contemporary way. This may be a hint at how revolutionary Ella’s designs will be.

The Prince is Giving (Another) Ball

Given just how many versions of this story there are, it’s hard to imagine too many plot changes this time around, but the trailer makes a pretty solid case for something new. There are hints that Cinderella may refuse the prince for fear of losing her agency, saying, “I don’t want a life stuck waving from a royal box, any more than a life confined to a basement.”

However Cinderella manages to escape the basement and whatever she may decide about the prince, she’ll have plenty of other obstacles to overcome. Her evil stepmother (played by Idina Menzel) and malicious stepsisters (Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer) are up to their same awful antics, crushing Ella’s dreams at every turn. But we’ve seen her handle them before, so there’s no doubt she can do it again.

The film is expected to be a jukebox musical featuring popular songs as well as originals performed by Cabello and Menzel. Cinderella also stars Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, James Acaster, James Corden, Romesh Ranganathan, Missy Elliott, Tallulah Greive, Luke Latchman, Fra Fee, and Beverley Knight.

Cinderella will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on September 3, 2021.