It’s been a rough few weeks, so how about some good news? Let’s all take a deep breath and bask in the knowledge that Jennifer Tilly is returning to the Child’s Play franchise for the Chucky TV series. Tilly played Chucky’s girlfriend Tiffany (and also a fictionalized version of herself) in the Child’s Play movies starting with 1998’s Bride of Chucky.

The Chucky/Child’s Play franchise is a blast. While not every film in the series can be classified as good, I’d argue that all of them are watchable, and even a little fun (even the remake wasn’t too bad). A big reason Chucky has endured for so long, while other slashers have hung up their blades, is that the franchise has been consistently reinventing itself with each sequel. The series underwent perhaps its most drastic reinvention with 1998’s Bride of Chucky, which adopted a jokey, darkly comedic tone – and introduced Tiffany, Chucky’s long-suffering, equally crazy girlfriend, played by Jennifer Tilly.

Tilly’s comedic timing and sex appeal worked well with the series, and she returned for the absolutely bonkers Seed of Chucky, where she played by Tiffany and herself. The actress also popped-up for cameo roles in Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky. And now she’s coming back again for SYFY’s Chucky TV series. “I’m so excited,” Tilly told Page Six. “Don Mancini, who created the Chucky 30 years ago is the writer on this series, so it’s the original Chucky…[Mancini’s] partner is Nick Antosca, who did Channel Zero, which is just a chilling anthology of horror stories, so a little bird told me that I am going to be a part of it.”

Tilly’s comment isn’t very detailed, but we can probably take her word for it that she’s going to appear in some capacity.

As Tilly says, the Chucky series is coming from original creator Don Mancini, who has been involved with every Child’s Play project with the exception of the remake. Nick Antosca is on board as well, and the combination of Mancini and Antosca is exciting. In the series, “after a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.” Brad Dourif, who voiced Chucky in all the films (save the remake) is also returning to bring the killer doll to life again.