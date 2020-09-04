It appears that you can keep a Good Guy down. The Chucky TV series, spun-off from the Child’s Play film franchise, was supposed to start shooting soon. But, due to the coronavirus, the show has been pushed until 2021. The plan was to start film Chucky this fall in Toronto, but because of the current situation involving COVD-19, production has moved to next year.

I don’t know about you, friends, but I’m getting a bit fed-up with this coronavirus. Someone tell this virus to pack its bags and take a hike already! The latest bit of “coronavirus ruins everything” news involves Chucky, the SYFY series featuring everyone’s favorite killer doll from the Child’s Play franchise. Per Deadline, the show was supposed to start shooting in Toronto this fall, but has now been delayed – and honestly, I can relate. In a normal year, I would be heading to Toronto next week for the Toronto International Film Festival. Instead, I’ll be stuck at home, drinking too much beer. So it goes.

Chucky is no mere cash-grab (unlike a certain Child’s Play remake). The original team involved with the films is back – Don Mancini, who created Chucky, is running the show, and David Kirschner, who produced the films, is on board as well. And, most important of all, Brad Dourif, the original voice of Chucky, will be voicing the killer doll on the series as well.

In the series, “after a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.”

“With this TV show, our mission has been to preserve the straightforward scariness of the original film or the first couple of films,” Mancini said. “But at the same time, continue on with this ever-expanding tapestry of consistent story that we’ve spun over the course of seven movies and 30-some years. I think fans are really gonna love to see the new characters that we introduce into this realm and just to see how they came off of our classic characters. Not just Chucky, but some of the others that you may be hoping to see. There’s a good chance they may turn up.”