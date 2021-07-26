He promised he’d be back — and everyone knows you can’t keep a good guy down. Hide your kitchen knives because the premiere of the SYFY TV series Chucky is bringing the homicidal doll back into our homes this fall.

Check out the trailer for Chucky below.

Chuck Trailer

Chucky (Brad Dourif) is once again up to his old antics. And not just the part involving a murder spree — he’s returned to his old strategy of attaching himself to a child, whispering in their ear and terrorizing every element of their lives. The unlucky kid, in this case, is 14-year-old Jake Webber (Zackary Arthur), a gay teenager who’s already enduring bullying and the recent death of his mother. A young artist, Jake discovers Chucky when he’s on the prowl for doll parts to use in a sculpture — but the chances of him taking this doll apart seem small. Chucky has cockroach-like tendencies: he’s seemingly impossible to kill and he always finds his way back.

The series serves as a continuation of the Child’s Play franchise, once again centering on the chaos that follows when Chucky wreaks havoc on a community. There’s already a promise that he’ll come up against old friends and foes along the way, with many past members of the franchise already confirmed to return. So in addition to Dourif returning as the voice of Chucky, we can expect to see his daughter Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce, and Jennifer Tilly as his bride, Tiffany Valentine. Alex Vincent will also return as the original unfortunate child, Andy Barclay, along with his foster sister Kyle (Christine Elise McCarthy).

Some Things Never Change

Franchise creator Don Mancini has promised the series will be a return to its roots, while also breathing new life into the franchise. He’s mentioned taking influence from Hannibal while working on this series but has also opened up about how decisions like choosing Jake as the protagonist offers a fresh approach. Mancini said:

He’s a young artist [making] sculptures with doll parts. He finds Chucky at a yard sale and buys him, but it turns out that he gets much more than he bargained for. One of the things I wanted to do was bring [the franchise] back to its Child’s Play roots and have the protagonists [be] kids. But since, with the first couple of movies, we’d already delved into having little kids, I wanted to explore something different, so this time we’re exploring young teenagers.”

Though Chucky may look a little different, it seems we can expect his same old murderous antics and now, a formidable team of teenagers to stand against him. Hopefully, they’re a lot better at avoiding death than his past victims. Because even in the body of a doll, Charles Lee Ray had always been a pretty effective serial killer.

Chucky premieres on SyFy and the USA Network, this October 12.