Chucky, the TV series spun-off from the original Child’s Play franchise, is now in production. It’ll probably be a while before we get any sort of trailer for the show, but in the meantime, how about a fun little teaser that shows off the robotic inner workings of Chucky? Not only does this serve as a cute Chucky teaser, it also confirms that the show is going to feature a practical Chucky doll, just as the good lord intended.

Chucky Teaser

Other horror franchises come and go, but Child’s Play is forever. Even though there was a reboot in 2019, the original Child’s Play series is still going strong, and continuing in the form of the upcoming SYFY show Chucky. The series, which comes from Child’s Play co-creator Don Mancini (who has had a hand in writing and/or directing nearly every film in the original franchise), is currently in production – and the start of production has resulted in this nifty little video that shows the animatronic skeleton used for the Chucky doll.

In Chucky, “An idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.”

Original Chucky voice actor Brad Dourif is returning, as are franchise mainstays Jennifer Tilly and Fiona Dourif. Newcomers include Devon Sawa, Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Bjorgvin Arnarson (PEN15), Alyvia Alyn Lind (The Young and the Restless), Lexa Doig (Arrow), and Barbara Alyn Woods (One Tree Hill).

“With this TV show, our mission has been to preserve the straightforward scariness of the original film or the first couple of films,” Mancini previously said. “But at the same time, continue on with this ever-expanding tapestry of consistent story that we’ve spun over the course of seven movies and 30-some years. I think fans are really gonna love to see the new characters that we introduce into this realm and just to see how they came off of our classic characters. Not just Chucky, but some of the others that you may be hoping to see. There’s a good chance they may turn up.”

Child’s Play is my favorite horror film franchise and I’m thrilled that Mancini and company have found a way to keep it alive for so many years while so many other horror series have come and gone. I can’t wait to watch Chucky when it arrives sometime this fall.