If you see a creepy doll for sale, don’t buy it. This just seems like common sense, but maybe it’s been a few years since your last Child’s Play movie. No worries, the franchise is getting another day in the sun. More importantly, it’s returning to remind you why all dolls are evil.

Here’s everything you need to know about the first season of the upcoming Chucky series.

Chucky Season 1 Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Naturally, Chucky arrives just in time for spooky season. The series premieres on October 12, 2021, at 10 pm, when it’s dark enough to remind you how creepy dolls are. After that, the show airs weekly on SyFy and the USA Network.

What Is Chucky?

Chucky is a continuation of the Child’s Play series, bringing back the famously homicidal Good Guy doll to wreak havoc on an idyllic small town. Just Chucky doing what he does best, picking up right where Cult of Chuky left him.

This time around, the plastic maniac will be up against teenagers after being picked up at a yard sale by unlucky 14-year old Jake Webber. A gay teenager already enduring bullying and the recent death of his mother, Jake’s life is complicated and seriously threatened by the mysterious doll that worms its way into his life. Expect more of the same from the cult-classic character, plus a fair share of teenage drama and angst.

Chucky Synopsis

Here is the official synopsis for the upcoming series Chucky:

In the new CHUCKY television series, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage ‘Good Guy’ doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky’s past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

Chucky Season 1 Cast

Brad Dourif returns as the voice of Chucky, also known as serial killer Charles Lee Ray, whose spirit is trapped in a toy. His newest victim is portrayed by Zackary Arthur, the young artist who finds the doll at a yard sale. While Arthur is new to the franchise, we can expect to see many returning faces — both friends and foes that Chucky has encountered in past films. This includes Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce, and Jennifer Tilly as Chucky’s bride, Tiffany Valentine.

The original victim himself, Alex Vincent, will also return as Andy Barclay, along with his foster sister Kyle (Christine Elise McCarthy). They’ll be joined by Tio Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Björgvin Arnarson, Devon Sawa, Lexa Doig, and Barbara Alyn Woods.

Chucky Season 1 Director, Crew, and More

Franchise creator Don Mancini is behind this continuation, serving as writer, director, and executive producer. He’s promised that the show will bring the story back to its roots, even while exploring new characters and storylines. Mancini’s co-executive producers include franchise producer David Kirschner, Twin Peaks writer-producer Harley Peyton, and Hannibal writer Nick Antosca. Mancini is set to write and direct all eight episodes of the first season.