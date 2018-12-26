Christmas Water Cooler: Batman, Three Identical Strangers, Hate U Give, Marwen, Skate Kitchen, Die Hard, The Endless, Spider-Verse, First Man, Codenames & More
Posted on Wednesday, December 26th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the December 26, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista, to talk about what they’ve been up at the Water Cooler.
At The Water Cooler:
What we’ve been Doing:
- Brad had his annual Friendsmas party, was forced to open almost all the White Elephant Christmas gifts himself, helped his friend Ben create his own Escape Room
- Peter brought one of his favorite board game designers Jamey Stegmaier to the Magic Castle.
- Ben is bouncing back and forth between his parents’ and in-laws’ houses for Christmas; visited Top Golf for the first time
- Hoai-Tran went to Georgetown Glow with her sister and mom, had her annual Secret Santa with her high school friends, and ate a lot.
What we’ve been Reading:
- Comixology is having their big year end sale, so Peter usually buys a lot of the big critically acclaimed comics and graphic novels. He read Batman: White Knight by Sean Murphy (written and art) and is half way through The Best We Could Do by Thi Bui.
- Brad isn’t reading yet, but is excited to dive into a Young Frankenstein book about the making of the movie and Stranger Things: Worlds Turned Upside Down.
- Chris finished Alan Sepinwall and Matt Zoller Seitz’s The Sopranos Sessions.
What we’ve been Watching:
- Ben watched Three Identical Strangers.
- Brad saw Widows, Bumblebee and Welcome to Marwen.
- Peter saw Aquaman for the second time, but this time in IMAX. He watched the season finale of Survivor: David vs. Goliath. At home he caught up on some screeners and movies on streaming, including The Hate U Give, You Were Never Really Here, Upgrade, Skate Kitchen, The Endless, and The American Meme. He also watched the first couple episodes of the new Guillermo Del Toro-produced Netflix and Dreamworks animated series 3Below: Tales of Arcadia, and the first episode of Syfy’s Deadly Class.
- Hoai-Tran (finally) saw Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Minding the Gap, rewatched Game Night, saw Die Hard for the first time, and binged the latest episodes of Terrace House.
- Chris (re)watched First Man, Vice and Destroyer.
What we’ve been Eating:
- Peter officially lost 30 pounds. Then spent Christmas eating Chinese food. He somehow gained a handful of pounds in the process.
- Brad found the Hershey’s milk chocolate bar with Reese’s Pieces
What we’ve been Playing:
- Peter played a new board game he got for Christmas called Photosynthesis.
- Brad has been listening to the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack.
- Hoai-Tran played Codenames for the first time, got a PS4 for Christmas.
