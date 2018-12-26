On the December 26, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista, to talk about what they’ve been up at the Water Cooler.

At The Water Cooler:

What we’ve been Doing:

Brad had his annual Friendsmas party, was forced to open almost all the White Elephant Christmas gifts himself, helped his friend Ben create his own Escape Room

Peter brought one of his favorite board game designers Jamey Stegmaier to the Magic Castle.

Ben is bouncing back and forth between his parents’ and in-laws’ houses for Christmas; visited Top Golf for the first time

Hoai-Tran went to Georgetown Glow with her sister and mom, had her annual Secret Santa with her high school friends, and ate a lot.

What we’ve been Reading:

Comixology is having their big year end sale, so Peter usually buys a lot of the big critically acclaimed comics and graphic novels. He read Batman: White Knight by Sean Murphy (written and art) and is half way through The Best We Could Do by Thi Bui .

Brad isn’t reading yet, but is excited to dive into a Young Frankenstein book about the making of the movie and Stranger Things: Worlds Turned Upside Down .

Chris finished Alan Sepinwall and Matt Zoller Seitz’s The Sopranos Sessions .

What we’ve been Watching:

Ben watched Three Identical Strangers .

Brad saw Widows, Bumblebee and Welcome to Marwen.

Peter saw Aquaman for the second time, but this time in IMAX. He watched the season finale of Survivor: David vs. Goliath . At home he caught up on some screeners and movies on streaming, including The Hate U Give, You Were Never Really Here, Upgrade, Skate Kitchen, The Endless , and The American Meme . He also watched the first couple episodes of the new Guillermo Del Toro-produced Netflix and Dreamworks animated series 3Below: Tales of Arcadia , and the first episode of Syfy’s Deadly Class .

Hoai-Tran (finally) saw Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Minding the Gap , rewatched Game Night, saw Die Hard for the first time, and binged the latest episodes of Terrace House .

Chris (re)watched First Man , Vice and Destroyer .

What we’ve been Eating:

Peter officially lost 30 pounds. Then spent Christmas eating Chinese food. He somehow gained a handful of pounds in the process.

Brad found the Hershey’s milk chocolate bar with Reese’s Pieces

What we’ve been Playing:

Peter played a new board game he got for Christmas called Photosynthesis .

Brad has been listening to the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack.

Hoai-Tran played Codenames for the first time, got a PS4 for Christmas.

