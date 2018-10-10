Kurt Russell is the coolest Santa Claus you’ll ever see in The Christmas Chronicles trailer. Will this Netflix family film be any good? I don’t know. But at least Russell is clearly having fun playing the role of Jolly Old Saint Nick. In the film, a pair of kids have to help Santa save Christmas, as seems to be the standard set-up for these types of stories. Watch The Christmas Chronicles trailer below.

The Christmas Chronicles Trailer

One thing makes The Christmas Chronicles worth seeing: Kurt Russell. Russell, sporting a glorious beard, is giving the role of Santa Claus his all. His gruff, hip Santa looks like he’s a few seconds from taking a swig of whiskey from a flask, and I’m here for it. This holiday adventures hails from producer Chris Columbus, the director of Home Alone and the first Harry Potter film, and the film certainly seems to be bringing Columbus’ blockbuster mentality to this flick. It looks more slick and more action-packed than your standard Netflix family fare.

In The Christmas Chronicles, sister and brother Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis), hatch a “Christmas Eve plan to catch Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) on camera” that “turns into an unexpected journey that most kids could only dream about. After staking out Santa’s arrival, they sneak into his sleigh, cause it to crash and nearly derail Christmas. As their wild night unfolds, Kate and Teddy work together with Santa – as you’ve never seen him before – and his loyal Elves to save Christmas before it’s too late.”

Yeah, okay: that plot is stupid, and sounds like 90 other Christmas movies about Santa Claus. But again: I can’t get over Russell’s cool Santa. Neither can director Clay Kaytis, who said:

“No one is better suited than Kurt Russell to bring our version of a rugged, charismatic, and hilarious Santa Claus to life. From our first meeting, he completely threw himself into this iconic role – and grew an impressive beard in the process. It has been a dream come true to work with Kurt in creating what I believe will be the new definition of Santa Claus for generations to come.”

Chris Columbus added:

“Kurt is the definitive Santa Claus. Charismatic, tough when needed with a wicked sense of humor. We’re really excited for audiences to see his performance onscreen and hope The Christmas Chronicles becomes a timeless classic.”

In summation: just watch this movie for Kurt Russell.

The Christmas Chronicles arrives on Netflix on November 22, 2018.