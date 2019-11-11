Chris Evans is done playing Captain America. You know this, I know this, and he knows this. Still, the actor is bound to be asked about returning to the MCU for the rest of his days, because that’s the world we live in now. Sure enough, during a recent conversation with fellow MCU star Scarlett Johansson, the subject of Evans coming back to play Captain America again came up. Evans’ answer might surprise you! (No it won’t.) Meanwhile, Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus, the writers who wrapped-up Cap’s story in Avengers: Endgame, are vehemently against the suggestion of more Steve Rogers, and with good reason.

Chris Evans’ Captain America/Steve Rogers was given a big, emotional send-off in Avengers: Endgame, signaling the end of Evans’ run as the character. But is he really done with Marvel? Most likely. During a conversation with Scarlett Johansson for Variety‘s Actor on Actors issue, the topic of Evans’ possible return was broached.

“Would you come back?” Johansson asks. At first, Evans seems to be somewhat uncertain with his reply: “You never say never. I love the character. I don’t know.” However, the actor follows it up with:

“It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either. There are other things that I’m working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together.”

In other words, while Evans doesn’t say “never!” to this idea, he makes it pretty clear that there would have to be a really good reason for Cap to return.

Avengers: Endgame writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus are less hesitant to voice their displeasure with the idea. Speaking with Screen Rant, the duos stated they felt that bringing back Cap would cheapen his final moments in Endgame. “I love writing for Cap, I love Evans,” Markus says. “But I really feel, much like Tony, we got them to a place where they don’t need to do it anymore. I’d hate to gin up something hokey to get them back.”