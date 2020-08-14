While the geek world is fascinated to see Zack Snyder‘s cut of Justice League when it arrives on HBO Max next year, we may not have to wait that long to see a new Snyder movie. Army of the Dead, his zombie heist thriller, is in post-production for Netflix right now, but recent events have necessitated a casting change. Actor/comedian Chris D’Elia, who was recently accused of sexually harassing underage girls, has been replaced by Tig Notaro, the acclaimed actor/comedian you may recognize from Star Trek: Discovery or her Amazon series One Mississippi.



Chris D’Elia Replaced By Tig Notaro

The Hollywood Reporter says that Tig Notaro has been cast in the upcoming zombie movie, which is set in Las Vegas in the aftermath of a zombie outbreak and follows “a group of mercenaries [who] take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.” Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighöfer, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, and Samantha Win are also in the film.

Snyder wrapped principal photography on the movie last year, but THR reports that “the movie will now undergo a quick round of reshoots to incorporate Notaro’s role. Due to actors being already dispersed post-filming and due to pandemic restrictions, the incorporation will be a combination of techniques, from actually reshooting scenes opposite an acting partner to using green screen and CG technology to blend her in.”

Looks like the zombies in this film aren’t the only walking dead associated with this movie, because Chris D’Elia’s career has become a shambling husk of its former self in the wake of recent sexual harassment accusations against him. In June, he was accused of sexual harassment, grooming, and solicitation of nude photos by multiple underage girls, resulting in his agency, CAA, dropping him as a client and companies like Comedy Central removing some of his work from their website and streaming services like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

It’ll be interesting to see how noticeable this replacement will be in the final product. Despite this last-minute swap, this still isn’t the most high-profile case of Hollywood recasting a role after someone was “canceled.” That distinction still goes to Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World, which swapped out the disgraced Kevin Spacey for Christopher Plummer just weeks before the film’s release.

Army of the Dead does not have a release date yet, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see it hit Netflix before the end of 2020.