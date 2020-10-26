Sabrina Spellman is going to conjure her last Satanic spell. Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina releases its final chapter this December, bringing the supernatural horror series’ four-season battle with demons, witches, and teen hormones to an end. But the (Eldritch) horror comes to its apex in the upcoming Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4. Get a peek of the final gory battle in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 trailer below.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 Trailer

It’s been an eventful high school experience for Sabrina Spellman. She’s dealt with demons, rogue witches, time travel, and the Devil himself, but she’ll be facing her most fearsome foe in the form of the Eldritch Terrors in the fourth and final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The eight-episode Part 4 “will see the Eldritch Terrors descend upon Greendale. The coven will have to battle each threat that comes along with that, from the Weird to the Darkness, and eventually… the Void. The witches, along with the Fright Club, will wage war in order to save their town.”

Originally developed at The CW as a companion series to Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was moved to Netflix where it premiered in 2018. But with the cancelation of Chilling Adventures, things aren’t looking so good for the “Archieverse,” as fellow Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene was canceled shortly after it premiered. Series creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cancelation:

“Working on ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ has been an incredible honor from day one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show. I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 premieres on Netflix on December 31, 2020.